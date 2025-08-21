What happened to Nash Grier's mother-in-law? Missing update explored after internet star's wife raises concern

Nash Grier & Taylor Giavasis (Image voa Instagram (@taylorgiavasis)

Nash Grier's mother-in-law, Nikki Giavasis, was recently reported missing. His wife, Taylor Giavasis, shared the news on August 20, 2025, in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

The woman was nowhere to be found on August 19, 2025. A report by E! Online stated that her last known location was 321 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to a report by People, officials confirmed finding her after a day of going missing unexpectedly.

Everything we know about Nash Grier's mother-in-law going missing

Nikki Giavasis, the mother-in-law of Nash Grier, was reported missing in Fort Lauderdale on August 19 but found safe the next day, after Taylor Giavasis shared urgent details about her disappearance on social media. pic.twitter.com/OE1aRod06P — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 21, 2025

On Wednesday, Taylor Giavasis posted a photo of her mother on Instagram with identifying details in the caption to aid authorities in their search. However, she took down the post later. Captioning it as "🚨 MISSING PERSON," she further explained her mother's features as a 5'3" woman with tattoos of "angel wings with the names Mal and Noa on arm," as People reported.

The caption further elaborated,

"Nikki’s family is urgently seeking any information regarding her whereabouts. If you have seen Nikki or know anything about her location, please contact 911 immediately or call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at (954) 828-5700."

In an exclusive conversation with TMZ, Giavasis reflected on the news of her mother's sudden absence. Based on her statement to the outlet, she was last spotted at Fort Lauderdale's Westin Hotel on August 18. She also recalled her mother's decision to spend a month in Florida. Although she spoke about calling her daughter before visiting her Airbnb, she never called Taylor.

After calling her mother, Taylor found no one answering her calls, and the machine turned off right after. While she went missing on Tuesday, prompting a search for her all around, she returned to her loved ones the next day.

With over 4.47 million subscribers on YouTube, Nash Grier gained his fandom by sharing entertaining lifestyle videos on the platform. However, his journey to fame began with Vine, a social media app for posting six-second short and looping videos.

According to the E! Online report, Nash Grier and Taylor Giavasis are proud parents to two kids, Malakai, 5, and Noa, 3. After starting to date each other in 2015, they celebrated their engagement in 2019 and exchanged vows in December 2024. They celebrated their nuptials in a private ceremony, attended by Nikki Giavasis among the guests.

Many fans recognize Grier as a former MagCon member with Cameron Dallas and the rest of the crew. However, he has created his online empire steadily. The former Vine creator recently opened up about how fatherhood has shaped him and helped him mature.

In December 2024, she expressed in a heartfelt post,

"27 today, a lot has changed since I became a father 5 years ago including my perception of time. The years have been flying by lately. I take lots of pictures and videos and try my best to savor every moment."

Follow Primetimer for more such updates.