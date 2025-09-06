What happened to Ken Flores? Latin comic's cause of death finally revealed months after he passed away in January

Ken Flores performing (Image via YouTube/Ken Flores)

Comedian Ken Flores’ cause of death has been revealed in a report by the County of Los Angeles’ Medical Examiner. Flores, who died at his home on January 28, 2025, died as a result of cocaine toxicity, noted the report. The manner of Flores’ death was ruled an accident, as per the report, which also noted that the Latin comedian had a history of congestive heart failure.

Back in January, TMZ reported that law enforcement officials arrived at Flores’ residence after receiving a 911 call. The comedian, who was receiving CPR from someone at the scene, had suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the spot, as per TMZ.

The family of Flores, whose real name is Kenyi, announced the news of his death at the age of 28 to his fans via his Instagram page. At the time, they wrote,

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Just a few weeks before his death, Flores took to Instagram to express gratitude for the success he achieved through comedy. Reflecting on his difficult upbringing, the comedian wrote on social media,

“I will work harder and do better to be an example for every Latino kid across the country and showing them no matter your past or upbringing you can achieve your goals if you dream and WORK hard enough. The working part is easy because we are Mexican. The hard part is dreaming because we barely sleep JK. 2025 it’s the year of the butterfly”

Ken Flores was touring with his comedy show at the time of his death

Ken Flores was on his 2025 Butterfly Effect Tour, performing stand-up comedy at various locations across the U.S. The tour, which began in Portland, Oregon, on January 10, also traveled to New Mexico and Georgia. In fact, as per People Magazine, Flores performed in Norcross, Georgia, on January 25. The show became the comedian’s last performance.

About a month after Flores’ death, it was announced that the comedian’s 2025 Butterfly Effect Tour would continue in his honor. With new locations and dates added to the tour, it was revealed that comedians Ralph Barbosa and Rene Vaca would perform on stage.

In addition to his stand-up comedy shows, Flores also helped to start a comedy show called LatinXL, which focused on helping Latinos break into the comedy scene, as per People Magazine.

The show paid tribute to Flores after the comedian’s death and reflected on his contributions to the show. On their Instagram page, LatinXL wrote,

“LATINXL came from an idea over late night pre-pandemic convos and backyard covid shows to do something together- to break Latinos into opportunities that would usually be hard to land…LatinXL WOULD NOT exist without Ken. The XL was a nod to Ken for having an “XTRA large personality” and being such a force…which crowds all over the country would inevitably love. Our hearts are with his family. Our grief is shared amongst all our friends and peers.”

The show also hosted a tribute show for the comedian in February at the Laugh Factory in Chicago, proceeds from which were donated to the Flores family. That same month, merchandise on the comedian’s online store came back in stock and it was announced that all proceeds from merch sales would be benefiting the family of Flores.

In addition to shows hosted in his honor after his passing, a Hulu comedy special, called LOL! Live with Ken Flores, that Flores filmed before his death began streaming from June 6 onwards, as per People Magazine.