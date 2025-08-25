What happened to Kath Wharton? New Zealand rugby player's cause of death revealed months after tragic incident

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Kathleen Wharton poses for a portrait during the New Zealand Warriors NRLW media opportunity at Mount Smart Stadium on September 18, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

On November 21, 2024, Kath Wharton, a celebrated Kiwi Fern and former NRLW Warrior, died tragically at just 41 years old.

According to a People report, her body was discovered at a McDonald's parking lot in Auckland.

Months after her unexpected passing, the mystery behind her death has now been resolved. A coroner confirmed that the beloved late Kiwi Fern star passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest, according to a New Zealand Herald report cited by People.

Kathleen Wharton (née Keremete; 26 August 1983 – 21 November 2024) New Zealand rugby league footballer who played as second-row for the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL Women's Premiership. pic.twitter.com/9BfSLPUoqg — NoT🖤ForgotteN (@the_memorypage) January 8, 2025

She was found unresponsive during a nap in her car after a long Auckland-bound flight from Japan. The purpose of her travel was to participate in a rugby tournament.

A look at Kath Wharton's cause of death

A report by Fox Sports Australia, as further cited by People, revealed Hannah Cheeseman, Associate Coroner at New Zealand's Ministry of Justice's statement on Kath Wharton's demise. According to the authorities, a post-mortem confirmed the athlete died of natural causes.

Medical experts noted that she had tested positive for COVID-19 at the time, which might have aggravated an underlying heart condition at that time. Dr. Kilak Kesha, who oversaw the examination, explained that the virus might act as a trigger for pre-existing cardiac issues.

Wharton, her husband, and their daughter were reportedly in Japan in the weeks leading up to her demise. Travel complications led to her returning to New Zealand separately from her family and teammates, as she stayed behind to assist a teammate's child who had lost a passport.

She reached Auckland ahead of her husband. At 12:10 p.m. local time, she texted him to let him know about taking a quick nap at a nearby McDonald's before meeting him once his flight landed, Fox Sports Australia further reported.

The outlet confirmed the information noted in the associate coroner’s findings, sharing,

"When [Wharton] did not arrive to pick him up, or respond to messages and calls, her husband made his way to the McDonald’s. There, [Wharton] was located, unresponsive, in her vehicle."

Former NRLW Warriors star Kath Wharton has "died while taking a nap in an Auckland McDonald’s carpark after a long-haul flight from a rugby tournament in Japan, the coroner has revealed." pic.twitter.com/GyE3Er5o0f — News Whisperer 🔎🐭 (@WotsOnInfo) August 25, 2025

Kath Wharton was pronounced dead at 2:43 PM hours after she landed in Auckland.

Greg Peters, New Zealand Rugby League CEO, expressed grief over losing the star rugby talent after her death last year. As People reported NZRL's official website, he issued an official statement, noting,

"Hearing this news has shocked and saddened us deeply here at NZRL."

Reacting to the disheartening news he further added,

"Kath made such an immense contribution not only to the Kiwi Ferns jersey but to the community and the game of rugby league as a whole. Her passing will be felt by many, but we wish to pass our condolences to her whānau, friends, and of course the Northland community."

