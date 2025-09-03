What happened to Christine Brown’s grandfather? Sister Wives star's connection to Cult leader Ervil LeBaron explained as she opens up family roots

Christine Brown (Image via X/@christine_brownsw)

In her recent book Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom, Christine Brown candidly spoke about the murder of her grandfather. In her book, she explained that her grandfather, Rulon Allred, led the Mormon offshoot group Apostolic United Brethren, which began in 1954. However, in 1977, he was killed on the orders of Ervil LeBaron, her great-uncle on her mother's side.

According to the Cheat Sheet, Christin's mother was the daughter of Ervil’s brother, Floren LeBaron, and his wife. However, because Christine's mother's parents separated when she was two years old, Christine grew up with little to no connection to that side of her family.

According to her book, her grandfather and the members of the LeBardon family had interacted in the past when both had spent time in polygamist communities in Mexico. At some point, Ervil wanted Rulon to join his religious group; however, when Rulon refused, Ervil got "angry that Grandpa Rulon wouldn’t bow down to him."

"Ervil's followers talked about 'blood atonement'– which is basically the idea that some sins are so bad they can only be remedied through death. In Ervil’s mind, Grandpa was a false prophet. So Ervil sent his wives to kill my Grandpa," she wrote.

Christine Brown recalls meeting her husband

In her memoir, she also wrote about meeting her husband years before they married. She recalled being at a wedding at Colonia LeBarón at the age of 14, where David Woolley, her future husband, was also present.

"David—my future husband—was at that wedding, too, but I don't remember meeting him," she said.

Fast forward 40 years, after her split from Kody Brown in November 2020, Christine reconnected with David through online dating. She explained that their lives are "so intertwined," and confirmed that they "definitely" went to the same wedding when she was 14, "my mom’s sister married David’s best friend," she added.

"His parents knew my grandpa. We both have memories of the colony in Mexico, where my mom’s mom lived for a short time," she added.

She also shared that her grandfather, Rulon Allerd, also "taught David's dad how to deliver babies as he delivered two of David's sisters."

"When David was born with the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck, David’s dad knew to loop in and unhook it before the baby is born because that’s what my grandpa taught him to do, so some of Grandpa’s love and knowledge was part of my husband’s birth. I don’t know that I believe in signs, but I do believe in connections and love," she wrote.

Christine Brown and David Woolley announced their engagement in April 2023, followed by their wedding in October 2023.

In an interview with People Magazine, Christen, who dedicated her book to Woolley, stated:

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I'm beautiful every day. I've never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," Christine told People Magazine

Meanwhile, Christine Brown's latest book, Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom, was released on September 2, 2025.