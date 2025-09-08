What happened between Louis Tomlinson and Zayn? "ZOUIS" trends on X as former One Direction stars are seen reuniting in a photo

AMERSHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik (R) attend the funeral for singer Liam Payne, former member of One Direction, on November 20, 2024 in Amersham, England. Former One Direction star Liam Payne's private funeral in Amersham has been widely anticipated to draw celebrities and fans alike, wishing to pay their final respects. The singer died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

After a picture of former One Direction stars, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, together in a frame was recently posted by a fan, it has been going viral on social media. The picture has also made the portmanteau of their names, ZOUIS, go viral across platforms.

HOLY SH"T ZOUIS SELFIE IN THE YEAR OF OUR LORD 2025??????? I FEEL FAINT pic.twitter.com/gZFtS4gUzb — N 🦢 (@OWildeLarry) September 8, 2025

The singers have had a rocky relationship in the past. Months after Zayn Malik left the band in March 2015, Louis Tomlinson and him were involved in a Twitter feud.

It started after Malik's producer at the time - Naughty Boy - made a critical remark at Louis, which led the singer to accuse him of "riding on the back of someone else's career," referencing Zayn.

The exchange resulted in the 1-D fans on social media standing divided and taking sides at the time. However, a decade has passed since the feud, with the former bandmates having made peace with each other.

The duo came together after Liam Payne passed away last year.

Louis Tomlinson spoke about Zayn Malik in an interview following his mother's death

An year after their Twitter feud, Louis Tomlinson's mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away in December 2016. Months after the incident, Tomlinson told The Sun about Deakin's dying wish, which was a reconciliation between Zayn Malik and him.

The singer said:

"My mum said, 'You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f**king short'. A mother’s intuition is just f**king crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted."

Louis went on to share that he had approached Malik for a secret reconciliation to honor his mother's dying wish, adding:

"I can’t stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn’t sit with me right. If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice."

Tomlinson then went on to speak about his relationship with the Dusk Till Dawn singer, calling him "a little misunderstood" but claiming to have always seen the good in him despite it all.

He also reflected on an incident from 2013, where the duo were caught on camera while seemingly smoking a joint. It had create quite a scandal back then. Louis said:

"Zayn was always good for me in the band because he was my go-to if I wanted to p*ss around, lark around. I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn. So after that whole thing, it was that brotherly love. We will always have that love for each other."

While Zayn Malik wasn't spotted at Johannah Deakin's funeral, it was the first the rest of the 1-D members reunited, including Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan being in attendance.

Tomlinson also said that his personal relationship with all three of them had gotten much stronger after their indefinite hiatus was announced in 2015.

