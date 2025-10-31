What funny Hunger Games moment did Sam Claflin share about accidentally smacking Jennifer Lawrence? Details explored

Sam Claflin at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Sam Claflin spilled the beans on a goofy moment during The Hunger Games: Catching Fire set with Jennifer Lawrence. While talking to PEOPLE about his latest series, Lazarus - now streaming on Prime Video - the 39-year-old actor recalled how Finnick Odair’s trident snapped mid-scene, smacking Lawrence outta nowhere, leaving a tiny bruise behind.

Although this was not expected, she was able to manage it well. He said things were a little weird, but nothing much came of it. Responses were authentic, seeing as each was locked into his or her role. This was all so fast, with very little coming between the shots. Afterward, Larry brushed it aside. Nowadays, however, Claflin regrets it to some extent.

Sam Claflin recalls a hilarious Catching Fire mishap that left Jennifer Lawrence with an unexpected souvenir on set

Sam Claflin, looking back on his Hunger Games stint now, recounts the Catching Fire shoot with a blend of warmth and humor, that one on‑set slip involving co‑star Jennifer Lawrence. In a chat with PEOPLE, he painted a picture of the camaraderie and chaos that ruled the Hawaiian jungle set: long days spent sprinting through tangled brush punctuated by spontaneous bursts of laughter, between takes. In his words (via People):

"I honestly really look back at that time with so many fond memories, and just generally running around the jungles of Hawaii with Lynn Cohen on my back, and I was sprinting through brush and rolling down hills and telling jokes and sitting in hot tubs in the middle of the jungle... I remember this one time at the end of a take, I was like, 'Oh my God, the bottom of my trident came off in the middle of that fight choreography.'"

He continued:

"I remember Jen saying, 'I know what [happened]...' She basically, in the middle of the fight, she felt like she'd been bitten in the bum, and she ended up realizing that the end of my trident spun off and smacked her right in the bum cheek."

One memory cuts through the rest like a flash: during a violent skirmish, the tip of his trident, as if of its own accord, snapped off and collided with Lawrence, "right in the bum," he later said, leaving a perfectly round imprint that matched the weapon's end. Despite the sting, Claflin looks back with a chuckle, dubbing Catching Fire a defining segment of his career.

