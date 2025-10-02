What ethnicity is Bad Bunny? Trump adviser claims ICE will attend rapper's Super Bowl Halftime show to find undocumented immigrants

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Bad Bunny attends Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" premiere at Regal Union Square on August 26, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has issued a cautionary note ahead of Super Bowl LX, confirming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be present at the high-profile event where Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is slated to headline the halftime show.

On The Benny Show podcast this Wednesday (Oct. 1), Corey Lewandowski, who advises the Department of Homeland Security, talked about the likely chance of federal agents showing up at the NFL's largest show.

Bad Bunny is again at the center of worldwide chatter once the NFL officially declared that he would headline the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance, causing an instant surge of buzz on social media.

The Puerto Rican Grammy winner had already announced that he was not going to tour his latest album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos in the U.S., citing concerns that went beyond music.

Although fans wanted a U.S. tour, the singer reasoned that he and his crew were afraid of being targeted by immigration officials who would crack down on Latinos in the crowd during his shows, a notion he has openly discussed over the last few weeks.

Corey Lewandowski says even the Super Bowl can't shield undocumented immigrants from ICE

Corey Lewandowski recently made a very stern declaration concerning the federal government's perspective on undocumented immigration by stating that nothing in the United States can be used as a sanctuary.

Even significant community events such as the Super Bowl, he argued, would not offer protection to those who are in the country without legal status.

To him, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is still dedicated to the pursuit of undocumented immigrants, detaining them once caught, and incarcerating them.

Lewandowski continued by saying that this is indicative of a noticeable change in enforcement during the current administration, which he said is much more aggressive than previous policies. He said (via Complex):

"There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else... So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to how it used to be..."

