What did Jackie Kennedy say to JFK Jr. before fatal accident? Former First Lady’s last Letter to son revealed

American magazine publisher John F Kennedy Jr (1960 - 1999) speaks to reporters at the Montgomery County Detention Center, Rockville, Maryland, March 11, 1999. Kennedy was there for a meeting with boxer and convict Mike Tyson. (Photo by Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)

In a new CNN documentary, a personal letter written by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis to her son, John F. Kennedy Jr., just days before her death in 1994, has surfaced.

The three-part series, American Prince, explores the last words of the former first lady to her son, and the meaning behind it in terms of her position, as mother and her cognizance of the influence of the Kennedy family.

Family friend Gary Ginsberg shared in the series that Jackie wrote a note for her son, who was 33, while on her deathbed. In it, she expressed the stress of being a Kennedy but reassured him to follow his own direction in life.

"I understand the pressure you’ll forever have to endure as a Kennedy even though we brought you into this world as an innocent. You, especially, have a place in history, no matter what course in life you choose," she wrote in the letter.

In late 1993, Jackie was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and began chemotherapy shortly afterward.

According to US weekly, by early 1994, the disease had spread to her spinal cord, brain, and liver; per doctors, treatment was ineffective and she was set to die eventually.

Jackie died in May 1994, only a few days after she had stated that she would no longer be pursuing any medical care.

"All I can ask is that you continue to make me, the Kennedy family and yourself proud," she added in the letter to John F. Kennedy Jr.

A look into John F. Kennedy Jr.'s early childhood and career

John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy, was born a few weeks after his father won the 1960 presidential election, and was the youngest child to live in the White House for decades.

John and his sister, Caroline Kennedy, who spent most of their lives in New York after the tragedy, grew up mostly under their mother's watchful eye, who sought to protect them from the hazards of public life.

Tragedy struck again when his uncle, more commonly known as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, was murdered in 1968. According to Britannica, in an effort to provide John and Caroline with safety and consistency, Jacqueline Kennedy later enrolled her children in prestigious schools and, later on, married shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

Kennedy entered New York University law school and became an assistant district attorney in Manhattan. Kennedy had a successful record as a prosecutor.

The media continued to be fascinated by his physical looks, the lifestyle he led, and his romances. However, he became a publisher rather than enter politics. In 1995, he established George, a magazine that combined politics and pop culture.

In 1996, John F. Kennedy Jr. married Carolyn Bessette, and they both remained in the spotlight until their deaths in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard in 1999.