What did Hallie Batchelder say? Extra Dirty podcast controversy explained

Hallie Batchelder attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15, 2025 in New York City (Image via Getty)

Hallie Batchelder's opinion on the "condom epidemic" has sparked controversy online, with many slamming her comments as irresponsible.

For context, Hallie posted a clip of her recent podcast where she hosted Lindsey Fishman. In the episode, she opened up about her dating life and how she "had a big drought over the summer," and then she "re-entered a h*e era."

She added that the last two men she was intimate with suggested using condoms, which she found offensive.

"But the last two guys I f***ed, like, in the past month, have suggested using condoms and I’m, like, kind of being offended by the condom epidemic. I don’t know how I feel about it. I don’t … I’m allergic."

Backing her stance, the Extra Dirty podcast host explained that condoms "smell disgusting" and can give her a "yeast infection."

Fishman agreed, linking the scent to another person's sneeze.

"Condoms have the same smell as like another person's sneeze. And I feel like the smell of a sneeze is so f****** disgusting. I'm never going to get over that. Do you know what I'm talking about, though? They're the same thing. And it's like, why would I ever want to smell a sneeze when I'm f***** somebody?"

Netizens took the comment section of the post with a storm, criticizing Hallie for promoting the wrong message about s*xual health.

"This is incredibly disappointing and disheartening to watch and a terrible example to younger listeners. Sexual health is so important. Shaming someone for making wise and safe choices is embarrassing," wrote on user.

"First of all, you said you’re in your h* era and you’re offended that a guy calls you a w***e? Second of all, IUDs do not provide any protection against sexually transmitted diseases. And third of all, how dare you shame a guy that is practicing safe s*x," another user commented.

"It kind of throws me off": Hallie Batchelder explains why she avoids condoms

Furthermore, in the podcast, Hallie Batchelder explained why she doesn't support the use of condoms.

"One, it kills the mood. Okay, so like they're looking for a condom. Okay, one, the mood's killed. Two, I don't want to have your f***** weird offspring baby, like, I have a stronger IUD than like Zeus. Like pregnancy is not on the table. I don't want to have a child with you. Or like three, are you calling me a wh***, and are you trying to like protect yourself from STDs I might have?" she said.

Fishman went on to ask Hallie whether she ever asks her partners why they choose to use a condom. In response, Hallie said:

"Yes, this happened to me like a couple weeks ago and I was like, 'Look at you looking for a condom and like how it’s ruining the mood. And also like why do you need one?" He just thought it was practicing responsible sex and boundaries with him. And I was like, ‘Blah blah blah blah blah.' "

When Fishman asked the podcaster if she told her partner to "grow up," in response, she said:

"I got the ick, and I haven’t talked to him since. I just don't like that vibe."

Batchelder also expressed skepticism about her partner having a condom available, saying:

"Why do you have a condom handy? You're a f***** s**t. A lot of questions that come up with condoms."

The full conversation between Hallie Batchelder and Lindsey Fishman is available on Hallie's official YouTube channel.