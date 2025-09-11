What did Gretchen Felker Martin say? Charlie Kirk's death comments from a DC comics writer spark outrage online

DC Comics writer and novelist Gretchen Felker Martin (Image via Instagram/@gretchenfelkermartin)

Horror novelist and comic book writer Gretchen Felker Martin is facing intense backlash on social media after her comments on conservative media personality Charlie Kirk’s death went viral. Martin made her controversial comments on the social media platform Bluesky while referring to Kirk, who died after being shot during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

As per screenshots of Martin’s comments, which are being circulated on social media, the writer said,

“Thoughts and prayers you N**i b**ch.”

According to the screenshot, Martin also posted on her now-suspended Bluesky account,

“Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie Kirk.”

DC Comics writer Gretchen Felker-Martin praising the killing of Charlie Kirk is wrong. This person has no place in this industry with hateful views like this. Comics should be about good moral action/adventure. I can't see that happening with her awful outlook. @DCOfficial pic.twitter.com/2Htg5OS5lI — Art Thibert (@ArtThibert) September 10, 2025

The response to Gretchen Felker Martin’s comments on Charlie Kirk’s death, explored

As Gretchen Felker Martin’s comments began going viral on multiple social media platforms, netizens collectively called for action against the writer for trivializing and mocking Kirk’s violent killing.

Many netizens called on DC Comics, with whom Martin has worked on a new Red Hood comic book series, to take action against the writer. They particularly highlighted that the comic book publishing company should be pressurised to address the way Martin disrespected the dead Kirk, as well as those mourning the commentator.

Martin, whose debut novel, Manhunt, was well-received and was named as one of the Best Horror Novels of 2022 by various media outlets, in addition to being named Vulture’s best book of the year, also published a second novel titled Cuckoo. Martin also pens film criticism. With DC Comics, Martin has worked on Harley Quinn as a writer, as per Cosmic Book News. She wrote the new series of Red Hood, which is intended for mature readers, and which also featured Jeff Spokes as the artist and Taurin Clarke as the cover artist, according to The Pop Verse.

The first edition of the series, which focuses on a former troubled accomplice of Batman, was released on September 10. With three issues of the series already solicited for retail orders, The Pop Verse noted that DC Comics announced that it was cancelling the series. In a statement released to various retailers and published by multiple news outlets, the comics publishing company wrote,

“DC Comics cancels existing orders for Red Hood #2 and Red Hood #3, and any orders for future issues of the series. DC Comics will credit retailers for all invoiced copies of Red Hood #1, inclusive of copies that may have already been sold.”

Although DC Comics did not reveal the reason behind the sudden cancellation of Red Hood, the announcement came the same day that Kirk was killed, and coincidentally, the same day that the first edition was released.

DC Comics made an additional comment when contacted by The Pop Verse about the reason for the comic series’ cancellation, and said,

“At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC’s standards of conduct.”

Martin, meanwhile, has maintained her silence in the wake of the backlash her comments attracted. The author, who has been candid about her identity as a trans woman, recently revealed that her latest book, Black Flame, appeared on the USA Today’s best seller list.