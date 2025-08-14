What did Anna Paulina Luna say about Book of Enoch? Congresswoman links UFOs to biblical books in viral Joe Rogan interview

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Anna Paulina Luna is being talked about on the internet today after her appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. In the podcast, she spoke about her review of classified materials related to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), and comparisons to ancient religious texts like the Book of Enoch.

Luna, who chairs the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, told Rogan she has seen photographic evidence of vehicles that are “not made by mankind.”

While she clarified that she has not seen these objects moving, she described the images and the testimony of military personnel and others as credible and “beyond our current capabilities.” She explained that the technology is analogous to how a caveman would view a modern smartphone.

According to MSN, Anna Paulina Luna stated that there are people in the intelligence world who refer to the entities associated with these phenomena as "interdimensional beings" that can travel "out of space and time."

She suggested that this possibility ties in with written descriptions which exist in the "missing books of the bible," like the Book of Enoch, in the biblical religion canon.

"They call them interdimensional beings...They’re able to move in ways that don’t make sense with our current understanding of physics… moving outside of time and space," Luna told Joe Rogan.

A look into the Book of Enoch as Paulina Luna explains its alleged history and significance

The Book of Enoch, or 1 Enoch, is part of a category of ancient literature called the pseudepigrapha, which are works written long after a biblical figure's death while attributing authorship to a biblical figure.

According to a report by Cups to Crowns, while the Book of Enoch was popular in antiquity and remains part of the Ethiopian Orthodox biblical canon, most Christian traditions do not consider it Scripture.

Critics of the Book of Enoch claim it has questionable authorship, which provides speculations about the Bible that add detail beyond the clearly written Word of God.

During her conversation with Rogan, Luna mentioned the "fall of angels" in the Book of Enoch and the interactions with humans. She highlighted that angels introduced and trained early humans about various advanced knowledge, including astronomy and different forms of metalworking, and that these unions resulted in a hybrid race.

"So, if you read it, it talks about the fall of angels. Thus creating really the precursor of civilization that led to the first flood. I think that when you even go into potentially the technology that was given to mankind by these angels, it talks about the hidden um, beliefs and and theories in astronomy, etc." Anna Paulina Luna said.

Luna contextualized the Book of Enoch as perhaps one of the oldest sources about similar myths and religious stories from around the globe.

"This is kind of the OG text that leads to those stories," she said, speaking about common stories about divine beings interacting with humans.

Anna Paulina Luna also discussed government secrecy. She accused some defense contractors and unelected officials of withholding UAP-related materials, even from other Members of Congress, and cautioned that this type of secret being withheld had the potential to reduce public trust, especially if that technology is of non-human origin.