Was Pierre Robert married? Personal life and career explored as iconic WMMR Radio host passes away at 70

Noted Philadelphia radio host Pierre Robert passed away at 70. (Image via Instagram/@pierrerobert933)

Philadelphia disc jockey Pierre Robert passed away at 70 on Wednesday, October 29. His employer, Beasley Media Group, announced his passing in a statement. Police reports stated the radio host was found dead in his home.

The circumstances surrounding his demise remain unknown at the moment. The police are not suspecting foul play. Caroline Beasley, the Beasley Media Group's CEO, said:

"We all have heavy hearts today. Pierre's unwavering love for music and his deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed."

An official cause of Pierre's death is yet to be disclosed. He kept his personal life private. Thus, details about the DJ's marital status or surviving family members remain unknown.

However, Pierre shared an affectionate bond with his dog, Lucy, who, according to The Inquirer, had met artists such as Chrissie Hynde, Bon Jovi, and Judas Priest, among others.

The Golden Retriever often visited the radio station alongside Pierre after she started experiencing orthopedic issues in 2010. Lucy underwent multiple procedures, including acupuncture, water therapy, and chiropractic treatment.

Pierre Robert told The Inquirer in a February 2012 conversation that his beloved pooch’s health deteriorated earlier that month. Lucy suffered multiple organ failure and passed away on February 17, 2012. She was 13 and a half years old. The radio host told the outlet at the time:

"Dogs are magical creatures. The sad thing is that they don't live terribly long."

He had added:

"Every cliche you ever hear, man's best friend, she was all that and more. She lived a great life."

In a 2011 conversation with Philadelphia Magazine, Pierre Robert said he had a boat named after Lucy.

Pierre, born in San Francisco, California, had previously shared that his family owned a motel. He said music, especially rock 'n' roll, had been an integral part of his life growing up. Pierre's older brother, whom he did not name, had encouraged him to become a disc jockey.

Pierre Robert was a close pal of Jon Bon Jovi

The California-born radio host rose to fame on the rock station, 93.3 FM WMMR, after joining in 1981. Pierre was famous for his vocally distinct morning welcome note, "Greetings, Citizen!" on the network's midday show.

Dubbing Pierre Robert a "true radio icon", 93.3 FM WMMR owner Beasley Media Group penned in its statement:

"Pierre encompassed everything that rocks – the new and familiar, rock and alternative, punk and singer-songwriter… whether presenting in the air studio, on-stage, or unearthing treasures in the MMaRchives."

The late radio host was among Philadelphia's noted personalities in the music scene. Beasley Media Group continued:

"Pierre's generosity was unparalleled- from attending and hosting the Aids Walk to his on-air support of Manna's Pie in the Sky fundraiser, along with his active and genuine support of all charitable initiatives of WMMR. He truly cared about his listeners and the people of Philadelphia."

Today we lost a great friend. Someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers. He admired local artists and tomorrows rising stars.

This man was as curious as he was clever, he was a real musicologist. He knew… pic.twitter.com/nZF2T5mkdh — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) October 29, 2025

Jon Bon Jovi, whom Pierre Robert had once called the most famous person on his cell phone, mourned the DJ's passing:

"Today we lost a great friend. Someone who truly LOVED music. All types of music. Someone who loved musicians. Not just famous ones, or chart toppers. He admired local artists and tomorrows rising stars."

Calling Pierre a "loyal friend", Jovi gave a nod to his philanthropic ventures:

"This man was also very in touch with his humanity. His voice helped the hungry and the homeless, and he did it because he cared..About you, about me, about making the world a little kinder wonder filled place to live."

Pierre was the co-founder of Pie in the Sky fundraiser, an annual event hosted by the Philly-based organization, MANNA.

Pierre Robert's legacy as a radio jockey was honored when he was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame in 2019.

