Who was Pierre Robert? Details on the legendary WMMR DJ’s passing at 70

Legendary rock DJ and American radio personality Pierre Robert has died, according to USA Today. Beasley Media Group, the owner and operator of 93.3 WMMR, where Robert had been a fixture since 1981, confirmed his death. Robert hosted the midday radio show and was a beloved figure in the music community.

He was reportedly found dead at his home on October 29, 2025. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The media group’s Instagram announcement reads:

"It breaks our hearts to share the passing of our dear friend Pierre Robert. Pierre's voice has been woven into the fabric of Philadelphia for more than 40 years. WMMR was his pulpit, and he preached the gospel of rock n' roll, and gave us all common ground to dance on."

The media house reminisced on Robert’s optimism and the joy he brought to the radio station:

"In good times, his optimism was infectious, and on tough days, his words offered familiar comfort to every Good Citizen. Pierre opened his arms to anyone who wanted to come along for the ride, insisting that WMMR is Everything That Rocks!"

More details on Pierre Robert as a popular radio DJ

Roberts began his career at KSAN-FM, San Francisco, one of the first progressive rock radio stations, before joining WMMR in 1981.

The radio personality was beloved for his “Greetings Citizens” address and warm voice. He was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance in 2019.



Caroline Beasley, Group Chief Executive Officer of Beasley Media, mourned the death of the station’s longtime staff:

"We all have heavy hearts today. Pierre’s unwavering love for music and deep connection with listeners made him one of radio’s most enduring and beloved voices. He will be greatly missed.”

Neither his family nor his friends has issued any statements at this time.