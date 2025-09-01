Was China Anne McClain in an accident? Death rumors erupt years after singer addressed viral claims

China Anne McClain has previously been a victim of a few more death rumors (Image via Getty)

China Anne McClain has started trending again after reports of her death went viral. A report by USA News on August 31, 2025, stated that the actress had allegedly lost her life in a car accident.

While China has not responded to the viral rumors until now, the news of the singer’s accident is seemingly not true, as no other outlet has reported the same. Furthermore, Anne McClain’s family members have also not announced anything from their side on any platform.

Notably, the Grown Ups star has been a victim of similar rumors in the past. The latest one happened last year, and China responded at the time through Instagram with a lineup of photos taken at an unknown spot in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Anne McClain confirmed that she was fine, as she wrote:



“Y’all keep telling me about a viral video going around that’s saying I died. Tomorrow isn’t promised but I’m alive & well at the moment.”









On another occasion in 2020, China Anne McClain’s death rumors went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The Blood Brother star replied to the reports with an Instagram post , where she said that she saw multiple posts mentioning her with the word “RIP.”

China wrote that she was initially unaware of the reasons behind it and later discovered that it happened due to a mix-up, stemming from the death of the rapper Chynna Rogers. Anne McClain added a screenshot of the time when Rogers mentioned her in a tweet and wrote:



“The really crazy thing is, she tweeted me less than a month ago because someone thought we were the same person. I have no idea what’s going on, but we are unexpectedly losing a lot of people. Hearing news like this is always very difficult for me.”



China Anne McClain was in the headlines earlier this year for a social media post







Back in March 2025, the Decatur, Georgia native shared a video on Instagram, which led to heavy criticism against her. Notably, the clip was taken during her vacation in Hawaii, and she was spotted touching a sleeping sea turtle. The video was eventually deleted.

However, Hawaii Governor Josh Green had commented below China Anne McClain’s video before it was removed, as per People magazine. Green wrote at the time:



“Aloha China, I urge you to educate yourself on Hawaii’s laws and the importance of protecting our marine life before visiting our islands. Please delete this video and do better.”



China then apologized in a statement shared with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, saying that she never intended to intentionally break the rules. The Daddy’s Little Girls star also mentioned that she adores the turtles and was unaware of the wildlife guidelines.



“We have an immense amount of respect for the residents of Hawai’i and their intent to safeguard their land & their wildlife, and we plan to take the necessary precautions in the future when traveling," Anne McClain said.



Meanwhile, the 27-year-old was last seen in the Disney+ film, Descendants: The Rise of Red, followed by Brewster’s Millions: Christmas, which premiered directly on BET+.