Volkswagen is reportedly gatekeeping new vehicles' horsepower behind a month paywall

We are habituated to paying subscription fees for streaming platforms. However, the particular payment framework has entered the automobile industry as well. Several reports state that Volkswagen has begun charging owners of the ID.3 Pro and Pro S models extra to experience their cars' full horsepower potential.

Two of the German automobile manufacturer's newest models are ID3 Pro and Pro S vehicles. And the latest range comes with the surprise of an additional payment to utilize each car's maximum horsepower.

According to a report by Dexerto, published on August 18, the highest brake horsepower potential of both ID3 Pro and Pro S cars is at 228bhp. Drivers taking the cars out on a ride can take it up a notch to 201bhp.

Anyone interested in maximizing the power and experiencing their cars' complete capabilities and witness what they have to offer to the fullest, can easily pay a subscription fee to reach the 228bhp.

Everything we know about Volkswagen's monthly paywall for the complete horsepower

Many Volkswagen drivers will need to spend some dollars to unlock their car's 228bhp capability. The hidden surprise behind a paywall comes at a noticeable cost. As Dexerto reported, owners can get access to better performances at a monthly expenditure of $20. The yearly subscription costs $200. Users can pay around $760 as a substantial amount to unleash their vehicles' horsepower.

The official announcement by Volkswagen has left many confused, wondering the reason behind putting a monthly paywall just to enjoy the best features of cars bought at full prices. Interestingly, the price is not linked to the drivers. Instead, it is connected to each vehicle of the ID.3 Pro and Pro S models.

Despite online conversations regarding the paid subscription, Volkswagen explained its offer as the company's selective way to provide advanced power to owners. They would not need to buy a new car for maximum potential.

Dexerto cited an official statement reported by Autoexpress UK. The automobile company stated,

"Offering more power to customers is nothing new – historically many petrol and diesel vehicles have been offered with engines of the same size, but with the possibility of choosing one with more potency. These traditionally are higher up in the product range, with more specification and a higher list price."

Elaborating further about the customer experience and offering more choices, the statement also elaborated,

"If customers wish to have an even sportier driving experience, they now have an option to do so, within the life of the vehicle, rather than committing from the outset with a higher initial purchase price. The car is presented on the configurator with [201bhp], with the option made very clear to customers."

Volkswagen's introduction of its new net power upgrade boosts output by 27bhp. Additionally, it also raises torque from 265Nm to 310Nm, without compromising driving range. On the other hand, since the car remains officially rated at 228bhp from the factory, owners are not required to report the enhancement to their insurance providers. This means drivers can enjoy a noticeable power increase and stronger performance while keeping their paperwork and policies unchanged.