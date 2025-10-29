Valerie Caven GoFundMe raises over $65,000 as community rallies around Beloved Minnesota state student killed in Blue Earth County crash

Valerie Caven was hit by another vehicle when she turned around (Image via Getty)

Around two days after the death of Valerie Caven, 20, a GoFundMe page was launched. The fundraiser aims to help the family and was started by an individual named Danielle M. Mair.

Caven lost her life last week on Friday, October 24, in a car crash that happened in Blue Earth County during the morning hours. A student of the Minnesota State University, Valerie’s survivors include her parents, Todd and Candee, sisters Alayna and Sabrina, and boyfriend Brody Hanley.

The bottom side of the GoFundMe page shows that netizens have been contributing certain amounts. Furthermore, it intends to raise $70,000, and total funds of almost $65,000 have been collected, as of this writing.

The heading of the donation page requested everyone to support Valerie Caven’s family. The description says that they are mourning her loss. Apart from that, the website stated that she would be missed by everyone, including her close friends.



“As they navigate this unimaginable time of sorrow, we’d like to surround them with love and support in practical ways. One of the most meaningful ways we can help is by donating what you can to ease their daily burden and to help curb costs that undeniably will be coming their way”, the fundraiser reads.



Valeri Caven died before she could be hospitalized: Accident and other details explained







The Farmington native’s car was hit by a Freightliner semi-truck at an intersection of the highway in Minnesota. The incident emerged from a situation when Valerie was turning to go north. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Kaise Ismail Jama, was safe, as per a report by Patch. Valerie Caven succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

An obituary on the website of White Funeral Homes also revealed more details about Valerie. It says that she was interested in games such as basketball. Moreover, Caven spent most of her time in the game nights organized by the family members and going on dates with Hanley.

The site also mentioned that Valerie was additionally passionate about getting dressed in the best way possible on certain occasions. An expert in interior design and decoration, Valerie used these skills on holidays like Christmas. Caven went to the Minnesota State University. Furthermore, Caven was supposed to graduate next year with a degree in business marketing.

The obituary disclosed that the Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for the upcoming week on Wednesday, November 5, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. The visitation is being organized the previous day.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Department offered support in the case. The former even clarified that alcohol was not involved in the matter, and both individuals had their seat belts equipped at the time of the accident. However, more updates on the crash are currently awaited.