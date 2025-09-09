Tyreek Hill's wife alleges a pattern of domestic violence over 17 months of marriage

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins and AFC runs with the ball during the first half of the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

New court filings in the ongoing divorce of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill show big allegations of domestic violence from his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

As per files obtained by TMZ, Vaccaro says that eight separate incidents of abuse took place beginning in January 2024. Hill and Vaccaro, who got married in Austin, Texas, in November 2023, are said to have experienced the first episode of violence just two months later at their Southwest Ranches, Florida, guest house.

The court alleges Hill's repeated abuse of Vaccaro

Court files reveal a series of alleged incidents between Hill and Vaccaro, with reports of physical altercations and aggressive behavior. The filings said confrontation over a postnuptial agreement over a deal after marriage got worse, leading to Vaccaro getting pushed down and hurt. Reportedly, later in the same month, another fight in an Orlando hotel was described as violent behavior, hurtful acts, and bullying.

Vaccaro also says that Hill spat and did other forms of abuse to her when she was expecting a baby. The two, who finalized divorce filings in April, still throw words at each other as the legal proceedings unfold.

In a recent court document, Vaccaro described Hill's conduct as:

"outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency, and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community."

Authorities respond to a fight at Vaccaro and Hill’s Florida condo

This news comes just after the authorities were called to their Florida condo because of a fight. The cops came after a call from Vaccaro's mom, who said she was worried about her daughter's safety during an argument with Hill.

The couple, who are parents of their 10-month-old kid Capri, both said that the fight did not get physical. Yet, the cop's report says that Vaccaro told them conflicts had been happening more often, with Hill getting mad and throwing things when they did not agree.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!