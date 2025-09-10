Tristan Hollis' GoFundMe raises over $7000 as Dog The Bounty Hunter’s police officer son is placed on administrative leave over fatal crash

A representative image of a police cruiser (Image via Unsplash/Roman Rezor)

17-year-old Tristan Hollis tragically lost his life in a fatal car crash on Saturday, September 6, in Hartselle, Alabama. The crash, which took Hollis’ life, also left six people injured who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. Priceville PD officer Gary Chapman, the son of TV personality Duance Chapman, more famously known as Dog The Bounty Hunter, who was involved in the pursuit of a vehicle involved in the crash, has meanwhile been placed on administrative leave, as per TMZ.

A GoFundMe campaign started by Hollis’s family friend to support the teen’s mother’s expenses has raised over $7,000. The fundraiser is attempting to raise $11,000 and notes that donations would support funeral expenses for Hollis’ aggrieved mother, Rachel Moore. The GoFundMe page states,

“It is with a heavy heart that I'm asking for your help and support. My friend Rachel Moore and her family tragically lost their 17-year-old son, Tristan, in a serious car accident Saturday evening in Hartselle. I'm taking donations for funeral expenses and time off work, etc. All proceeds go to her directly. Thank you in advance for your love and support.”

Tristan Hollis’ mother herself spoke out in the wake of her son’s death. As per News 19, she said,

“I am Rachel, Tristan Hollis’s mother, the 17 year old that was killed in this senseless, horrific accident. He was my only child. Please pray for all the young men that were involved in this accident.”

Fundraisers have also been launched for other people injured in the crash.

Gary Chapman, involved in the crash that killed Tristan Hollis, has been a law enforcement officer for more than 3 years

According to TMZ, the Hartselle Police Department noted that the Priceville Police Department was engaged in pursuit of a vehicle when, on September 6, a suspect being chased crashed into another car. Although one suspect has already been arrested, a second person of interest named Archie Hale is also hospitalized. Hale was mentioned in a message by Hollis’ mother, who urged people to pray for him as well.

WAFF 48 News reported that the mayor of Priceville, Sam Heflin, told news outlets that Gary Chapman was the law enforcement officer from the Priceville Police Department who was involved in the tragic crash in Hartselle. Chapman has been placed on leave pending the results of an investigation. WAFF 48 News also confirmed that Chapman is the son of Dog The Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman.

Previously, Gary had been highlighted during the Priceville Police Department’s April Officer Spotlight. In a post on social media, Gary spoke about his upbringing and attributed his interest in becoming a law enforcement officer to his father. He said,

“Even though [my dad] wasn’t in law enforcement, he always lived by the motto: ‘Leave people better than you found them.’ Watching how he treated others and carried himself with integrity made a huge impact on me. I knew I wanted to follow a path where I could make that same kind of difference. Law enforcement became that path for me.”

At the time, Gary also noted that he had been working as a law enforcement officer for 3 and a half years, including the time he spent working as a corrections officer. In addition to being an officer, Gary also shared that he was enrolled as a full-time college student and had received recognition for his work on criminal justice.

In fact, back in 2023, Gary’s first day as a patrol officer was quite eventful. According to a report by AL.com, Gary was instrumental in locating a missing child from Pennsylvania during a routine traffic stop in DeKalb County.