Tom Hanks goes viral after President Trump allegedly cancels West Point Academy tribute to the actor

Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks was about to receive the Sylvanus Thayer Award, but the idea has been scrapped, and the ceremony to honour the beloved Hollywood actor has been cancelled. President Donald Trump has praised this decision by West Point’s alumni group.

He even labelled the actor ‘’destructive’’ and ‘’WOKE,’’ in his post shared on Monday on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Tom Hanks' tribute ceremony was to be held this month, on September 25, 2025; however, according to reports by USA Today, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point has reportedly cancelled the scheduled awards ceremony to celebrate the actor.

The award’s cancelation is connected to Trump’s broader push to control colleges and the military during his term.

However, Retired Army Colonel Mark Bieger, who is the president and CEO of the association, wrote in an email on Friday, that they decided to cancel the award ceremony because it “allows the Academy to continue its focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win as officers in the world’s most lethal force, the United States Army.”

Trump was seen celebrating the cancellation of Sylavnus Thayer Award to Tom Hanks

Trump, in his post, wrote:

"Our great West Point (getting greater all the time!) has smartly cancelled the Award Ceremony for actor Tom Hanks. Important move! We don't need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards!!! Hopefully the Academy Awards, and other Fake Award Shows, will review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice. Watch their DEAD RATINGS SURGE!"

This award has been given since 1958. It has been given every year to an American citizen who has shown great service to the country and lived by West Point’s motto: “Duty, Honor, Country.”

As per the West Point Association of Graduates, the award is even known as the ‘Father of West Point’ and is given “to an outstanding citizen of the United States whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify personal devotion to the ideals expressed in West Point’s motto.’’

Hanks has not responded to Trump’s comments, and it is not even certain if Hanks will still get the award.

In an interview with the BBC in 2016, Hanks called Trump a "self-involved gasbag" and said it would be a "dark day" if he became president.

Hanks has also taken digs at Trump and supported Democratic politicians like Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden during their election campaigns.

What did West Point say about Tom Hanks in its initial press release?

Association board chairman Robert McDonald said in a June press release about the decision to honor Tom Hanks with the most prestigious award. He wrote,

“Tom Hanks has done more for the positive portrayal of the American service member, more for the caring of the American veteran, their caregivers and their family, and more for the American space program and all branches of government than many other Americans.’’

Hanks said in the release that the Thayer Award is ‘’simply astounding,’’ and visiting the Academy to accept such an honour is his first time ever. He added,

‘’West Point’s legacy of leadership, character, and service to the nation is a powerful example for all Americans. To be recognized by an institution whose graduates have shaped our country’s history through selfless service is both humbling and meaningful."



