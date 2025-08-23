"This is not the Super Bowl" - Tickets for WrestleMania 42 priced up to $70K per person leave the internet gobsmacked

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 07: Fans displays their replica WWE Championship belts during Night Two outfield WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field on April 07, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

A tweet by Dexerto has surfaced, which further suggested that tickets for WrestleMania 42 have been priced up to $70K per person. The tweet also suggested that prices of tickets of rows 2 and 3 have become $35K to $70K each. The numbers shocked netizens who could not hold back their reactions.

The tweet by Dexerto dated August 22, read,

"Front row packages for both nights of WrestleMania 42 cost up to $70,000 per person. Rows 2–3 are priced at $35,000–$50,000 each."

It has garnered more than 113K views as well as over 1.2K likes since it was posted online. Here are some popular reactions made by netizens online under the original tweet. One user tweeted,

"$70k for one ticket bro this is not the Super Bowl💀💀."

Meanwhile another netizen wrote on the platform,

"People do know it’s fake and staged right?"

"Who will pay $70k to watch a scripted fake fight?" wondered another user.

"Ts is about as expensive as superbowl tickets. Absolutely ridiculous. TKO once again pricing out the real fans," added a tweet.

A lot of netizens voiced their reactions and most of them did not seem very impressed with the hefty ticket prices. One user commented,

"Yall better off going to the Super Bowl."

"Damn youtube boxing dont seem like a scam anymore," added a tweet.

"There's absolutely no justifying these prices, even with if the matches all have good endings. I'm glad I went to Wrestlemania 21 when prices were fair and ALL matches were top tier," wrote a netizen.

WrestleMania 42 is an upcoming wrestling event that is set to take place from April 18 to 19, 2026.

The announcement about the upcoming wrestling event was made by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, last week, on August 14, 2025. The news came after a successful WrestleMania 41 event that happened in April 2025 in Las Vegas.

According to wwe.com, WrestleMania 41 became "the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history." In the meantime, according to the announcement made by Triple H sometime last week,

"It's time to double down @Vegas… The show of shows is taking over the entertainment capital of the world… AGAIN! Be one of the first to secure your two-day combo tickets to #WrestleMania @AllegiantStadm."

Triple H confirmed that the event was going to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chief Content Officer even urged the WWE fans to secure the tickets to the two days event as soon as possible. Wwe.com further stated that Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA, has expressed that they were honored since Las Vegas was selected once again to host the event.

Hill continued,

"We are excited to build on last year’s success and deliver an even more incredible experience for the WWE Universe in 2026."

While fans seemed super excited about the recent announcement, many of them were also quite shocked with the ticket prices listed in the tweet by Dexerto.