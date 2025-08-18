"The way my jaw DROPPED": Netizens react as Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser's Danny reveals his weight gain

Danny from Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser (Image via Instagram/@dannycahill1)

Danny Cahill, the winner of season 8 of The Biggest Loser, resurfaced in Netflix's August 15, 2025, docuseries Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser. Back in 2009, Danny won The Biggest Loser by losing 239 pounds and weighing 191 pounds by the end of his journey. However, after the cameras stopped rolling, Danny regained the weight he lost, leaving fans shocked.

Internet users were surprised to see the male cast member's transformed body. As Danny reflected on his time in the weight loss competition, he noted that although he was the "world champion of weight loss" and had lost 1000 pounds over the years, he always regained it, returning to square one.

While speaking to the Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser cameras, Danny admitted that, unlike his belief, there was much he still did not know about weight loss.

Netizens struggled to comprehend how Danny reversed his improvement, as they took to X to share their opinions. One user commented:

"The way my jaw DROPPED when Danny said 'and here I am.'"

Other viewers of Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser expressed a similar sentiment, disappointed and surprised by how much Danny's body had changed.

"I was not ready for the reveal of now Danny!" a person wrote.

"Danny losing so much weight in 6 months and then seeing him back at his start is crazy," another X user commented.

"So after ALL that struggle… Danny still back at square one," a fan reacted.

While some netizens reacted with shock, others blamed producers for not looking after the contestants' well-being after the show.

"Seeing Danny losing all that weight and they show he fat again," a person reacted.

"It’s crazy they put these people on restrictive calorie diets and excessive workout routines and then don’t help them keep the weight off after the show… look at Danny," another wrote.

"Watching this and I just wanna say... those trainers and producers didnt care about those people, they cared about ratings. Absolutely abhorrent. And they wont even accept what they did was so harmful. F**k them," a user posted.

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser star Danny shares how he regained weight after winning the NBC show

Danny won The Biggest Loser after losing nearly 240 pounds. After his victory, he underwent skin removal surgery and got rid of the loose skin. While speaking to the Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser cameras, Danny admitted that he continued to work out and eat healthy even after the cameras stopped rolling.

However, it was easier said than done, and before he knew it, he had regained all the weight he had lost.

In the meantime, The New York Times published a study claiming that the show had permanently damaged the participants' metabolisms, which caused their rapid weight gain.

Although an appealing excuse, the contestants, including Danny, dismissed the study, saying it was their obesity and malpractices that caused the transformation. While speaking to the Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser cameras, Danny said:

"The shame that you feel, being a failure after being a success, it's a heavy load to bear."

Trainer Bob Harper explained that losing weight is never the hard part. The maintenance of that loss is what tests people's limits.

As for Danny, aside from blaming himself, he held the show's producers accountable for not investing in the participants' aftercare.

Looking ahead, the Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser contestant said that he wanted to put himself first again and work on losing weight. Danny wanted to embark on the journey again, but this time, for his health, not for a show or a prize.

