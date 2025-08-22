“A lot of anger issues”- Jackie Warner on Jillian Michaels' behavior amid Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser drama

Jackie Warner from The Biggest Loser (Image via Instagram/@jackiewarner10)

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser was released on Netflix on August 15, 2025. It saw the contestants of the popular reality show, The Biggest Loser, ousting the problematic ways the show had them lose weight. It also featured the host of the show, Bob Harper, who condoned some of the show's ways while criticizing the others.

Jillian Michaels, who used to train the participants alongside Bob Harper, refused to appear on the docuseries.

However, there have been several mentions of her in the show, and she has also clapped back at some of the allegations made about her.

Amidst the criticism Jillian is facing for her part in The Biggest Loser, an interview with her ex, Jackie Warner, has resurfaced.

The podcast interview episode of Jess Rothschild, Hot Takes & Deep Dives, came out on August 22, 2025, which was previously recorded and published in 2020. It saw Jackie saying that Jillian had

"a lot of anger issues."

What else did Jackie Warner say about Jillian Michaels amid Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser drama?

Jackie dated The Biggest Loser trainer for 10 years in 1997. She revealed that she used to call her girlfriend the "Tasmanian Devil" when they were dating. That was because "she got herself worked up."

Referring to Jillian's tough behavior on the show, Jackie said that she was 10 times that in her personal life and always behaved the same way.

She said that the fitness coach had a lot of anger issues and was "Very, very aggressive."

"I could tell you hilarious stories to back that up, but I won’t just for her sake," Jackie added.

She also claimed that Jillian had major anger issues and believed that everybody was "out to get her." Going deeper into Jillian's character, Jackie said that for her, everything was either black or white.

She added that to Jillian, they were either all good or evil to the core; there was nothing in between.

She added that while most people avoided people whom they found evil, Jillian didn't. She would go after them and tried destroying them. Further in the podcast, Jackie called Jillian a "horrible" person.

Stating the details of their breakup, Jackie said that over time, Jillian's behavior got "embarrassing" to the point where she used to scream and curse in restaurants.

She said that it got so much to her that she fell out of love with Jillian. She said that they didn't keep in touch much after that because they didn't have any mutual friends.

That was because the friends they had were either Jillian supporters or Jackie supporters; no one stayed with them both.

She revealed that she saw Jillian a decade ago, and it "wasn't a good time." She said that her ex-girlfriend screamed at her and called her a monster during that meeting.

She concluded, saying that the fitness trainer was "all over the place."

While Jillian hasn't commented on this now, she appeared in a US Weekly interview in July 2020, which was taken after Jackie's podcast dropped in 2020, where she addressed her relationship.

She said that she hadn't spoken to her former girlfriend in two decades. She said that she wished her the best and asked people to fact-check Jackie's claims so they could see the truth.

Stay tuned for more updates!