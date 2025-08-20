"The internet will find this dude": Outrage erupts as netizens react to Rufus Du Sol Rose Bowl fight video

A woman was reportedly hospitalized after being hit during a concert of Rufus Du Sol (Image via Getty)

The recent Rufus Du Sol concert held at Rose Bowl, Pasadena last week, on August 16, 2025, created headlines after a man reportedly hit a woman. Notably, the incident was recorded on video, and the victim was revealed to be a resident of Arizona, as per KTLA.

While the victim’s identity remains unknown, she attended the concert with her friends. However, the situation took a different turn when the group unintentionally dropped their drinks on a man sitting in the front.

Speaking to The Festival Owl, the woman said that although they apologized, the man began shouting at them and left the spot. However, the man confronted them again after 30 minutes, and while the woman attempted to convince him that it was a mistake, he allegedly started hitting the woman on the face.

A video, shared by The Festive Owl around two days after the event, shows that another woman was trying to stop the man from punching the victim. According to Billboard, the woman reportedly started bleeding and was taken to a medical tent for treatment after she became unconscious.

The viral clip led to a lineup of reactions in the comments section of Festive Owl’s post on X, where a user claimed that the man reportedly involved in the incident will be found by the internet in a brief period.

“The internet will find this dude in less than 24 hours”, the user wrote.

Among other responses, users stated that the reason for the dispute was possibly something else, instead of the drinks being spilled on the man. A person stated that, in case the drinks were the real reason, the man’s actions were completely wrong.

“Always LA, but lets be honest… do you really think it was over just a drink? Probably not. Still not cool”, another netizen wrote. “I doubt that is the full story, still doesn’t justify his actions. Also, it very much looks like he is hitting the guy… seems very unlikely that we got the full story. I’m sure it will all be revealed”, a user claimed on X.

The replies continued, and a user wrote that it was better to visit other places for similar performances. Another person described the entire incident as “awful” alongside one questioning why people did not come to help the woman.

Rufus Du Sol responds to the viral video in a statement

According to the Independent, the victim has been recovering after being reportedly attacked, and she has already contacted the police. The cops are currently searching for the man, and no one has been arrested, as of this writing.

On August 18, 2025, Rufus Du Sol responded to the incident through a statement on their Instagram Story, as per Billboard. The band wrote that they always prefer celebration with safety when fans gather to enjoy their performance. The trio also stated:

“We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere, and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about. Local law enforcement are actively investigating the situation.”

The Independent stated that in case someone can identify the man who allegedly attacked the woman, they can contact the Pasadena Police Department or the LA Regional Crime Stopper Hotline.