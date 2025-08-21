“The captain should make them all walk the plank” - Internet reacts as carnival cruise ship brawl over chicken tenders goes viral

Carnival Cruise (Image via Instagram/@carnival)

A recent footage (via NY Post) revealed a significant number of people fighting over what witnesses say was chicken tenders on a Carnival Cruise. The altercation happened around 2 am Monday on Carnival Sunshine on their return to Miami from the Bahamas, and has generated varying responses and memes on social media.

The viral video showed young passengers fighting and throwing shoes and other objects at each other. Security staff were seen attempting to subdue the fight, with one struggling to simply get up and reach for his radio while the fight continued. A bystander is heard in the background shouting out, “Where the fuck is security?”

As the footage circulated, social media users quickly began to weigh in with comments, jokes, and criticisms. Some were in disbelief regarding the reason for the fight, while others made fun of Carnival Cruise's reputation for rowdy passengers. One viral tweet read:

"The captain should make them all walk the plank"

"They must have been really good chicken nuggets," said a X user.

"Thousands of dollars, anticipation, 1 week of vacation all over in a heartbeat over chicken tenders!" another remarked.

"I’ve seen animals fight for food but that’s usually when there ain’t enough, the Buffet is all you can eat on Carnival," one user said.

People online were also taking shots at Carnival Cruise's mismanagement and their history of allowing similar fights in the past.

"At this point, it would almost be disappointing if you missed out on the brawl when booking a Carnival Cruise," one user quipped.

"Absolutely unacceptable! Never, never will I go on a carnival cruise. I was given a three a free cruise for two through the casino that I frequent and it was for carnival. Yep, put that right around file," an internet user commented.

"Aren't there several cruise lines? Why is it always Carnival? What are they specifically doing wrong?" a user questioned.

"The chefs need to make sure the buffet is stocked at all times. People are very sensitive about getting their food." stated a another.

Carnival cruise's previous statements regarding similar fights on the ship

Mike Terra, a content creator, who posted the video on his social media accounts, could be heard saying in the video, "Over chicken tenders is crazy." He then explained to followers that even though it occurred in a food line, it may or may not have originated in an argument about fried snacks.

"We weren’t close enough to know why [the fight] really started we just knew they were in line for food," Mike Terra told New York Post.

The brawl comes just weeks after Carnival introduced stricter policies aimed at curbing disruptive behavior, including a curfew for guests under 17, requiring them to be accompanied by an adult after 1 am.

The cruise line has also faced previous controversies involving similar incidents, including fights that led to lifetime bans for some passengers earlier this year.

"The safety and security of our guests, team members, the destinations we visit and the waters in which we travel are imbedded in our company's value and guides our operations," Carnival had said in a statement

However, even with these measures in place, the recent brawl indicates the difficulty cruise operators have in managing thousands of guests at a time.