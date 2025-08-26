Teen dies while a few others fall ill after Emerge music festival in Belfast

Two more people have been hospitalized after they became unwell at the Emerge music festival (Image via Instagram/emergebelfast)

Emerge music festival recently started trending after a teenage girl lost her life. Notably, the girl was feeling unwell before she died, and her identity has not been revealed, as of this writing. The event was organized at the Belfast-based Boucher Road Fields for two days on August 23 and 24, as per Limerick Live.

The girl was immediately hospitalized after she became unwell. However, the police stated that the girl died as soon as she reached the hospital. Apart from this, the Police Service of Northern Ireland told The Irish Times that two more people have been transported to the hospital for similar reasons.

Among the other two victims, one of them was revealed to be a woman in her 30s, and the second person was a teenage boy. The duo is expected to recover soon as they continue getting treated. An update shared by Limerick Live stated that the woman was stable.

Furthermore, Belfast city councillor Micky Murray responded to the death of the girl at the Emerge music festival in a statement, which reads:



“The circumstances of the situation remain unclear, and as a representative on Belfast City Council, I have requested an urgent meeting with council officers and representatives from Emerge festival.”



Belfast city councillor said that he is praying for the victims







A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland told Belfast Live that they responded to the report of a girl’s death, adding that enquiries are being made to find more details.

On the other hand, first aid charity St John Ambulance NI confirmed in another statement to Belfast Telegraph that they were not involved in the case in any manner. The organization even expressed grief over everything that happened, as they said:



“St John Ambulance extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased female. St John Ambulance has no further comments to make on this statement of sympathy and clarification.”



Meanwhile, Belfast city councillor Micky Murray said in his statement that he was praying for a “speedy recovery” of all those who were hospitalized, adding that it was “heartbreaking” to hear about it. Micky mentioned that he is seriously concerned about everything that happened and requested everyone not to make any speculations as the case was being investigated.



“Festivals are meant to be safe spaces for people to celebrate their love of music and express themselves, no one expects such a tragic incident to occur in this environment,” Murray added.



Meanwhile, the Emerge music festival witnessed the presence of a huge crowd, which included almost 40,000 people, as per the Belfast Telegraph. The guests also enjoyed the music of DJ Fatboy Slim on the first night. However, DJ duo Bicep took over the same spot for the second night.

As per a post shared through the official handle of the event on Instagram, many other popular faces appeared at the festival, including Sarah Story, Kristian Woods, OJ Wilson, Arielle Free, Tara Casey, Jazzy, and many others.