Succession star Nicholas Braun arrested for DUI in New Hampshire ahead of Labor Day weekend

Nicholas Braun, popularly known for portraying Greg Hirsch in the HBO show Succession, was arrested at 11:15 pm on Friday, August 29, 2025, in New Hampshire. His run-in with law enforcement at the start of the Labor Day weekend was allegedly because of drinking and driving.

Moultonborough Police Chief Peter W. Beede shared a press release about the incident on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. He stated that the 37-year-old actor was on Lee Road in Moultonborough at the time when he was pulled over and taken into custody on suspicion of DUI-Impairment and operating his vehicle without lights.

According to TMZ, Nicholas was booked into the Carroll County jail and later released on his own recognizance without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Ossipee Circuit Court on September 16, 2025, as per the New Hampshire Judicial Branch.

While Succession launched Nicholas to stardom, his career began in 2001. As a young actor, he made appearances in several television shows, such as Law & Order SVU, before making his film debut with Disney’s Sky High in 2005. His other projects include Minutemen, Princess Protection Program, 10 Things I Hate About You, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

What is Succession all about?

Succession is an acclaimed satirical black comedy–drama created by Jesse Armstrong that premiered in the United States on HBO on June 3, 2018. The story revolves around the Roy family, who owns the multinational media company Waystar RoyCo and is headed by Logan Roy (Brian Cox), an elderly patriarch. His four adult children—Kendall, Roman, Shiv, and Connor—compete for influence and power as his health deteriorates.

Their internal strife, alliance-building efforts, and self-serving plans create a vicious circle of ambition and treachery. As the heirs negotiate personal and professional conflicts amid Logan's impending retirement, the series, which is set against the backdrop of grandeur and corporate politics, examines themes of family, legacy, and the destructive nature of power through witty banter and dark comedy.

Apart from Nicholas Braun, Succession stars Brian Cox, Alan Ruck, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook. The show spans a total of four seasons, comprising 39 episodes, and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, it has been certified 95% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 87%.

