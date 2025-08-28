Sophia Forchas GoFundMe raises over $98,000 as 12-year-old identified as victim injured in Minneapolis catholic school shooting

The Annunciation Catholic Church is seen behind police tape following a mass shooting on August 27, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Image via Getty)

The GoFundMe campaign started by the family of Sophia Forchas, one of the victims of the Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis on August 27, has raised more than $98,000. Forchas, a 12-year-old Greek American student, is among the 17 people injured when Robin Westman began firing at students offering prayers at the Church of the Annunciation, according to The National Herald.

According to the GoFundMe, which was organized by a member of the Forchas family, Sophia is in the ICU. The young student has already received an emergency surgery. While noting that Sophia is “fighting for her life,” the campaign page states,

“Sophia was shot during the attack and is currently in critical condition in the ICU. She has already undergone emergency surgery, and her medical team is doing everything they can to stabilize her. Her road ahead will be long, uncertain, and incredibly difficult — but she is strong, and she is not alone.”

Moreover, Sophia’s younger brother was also at the church when the shooting began. The fundraiser adds,

“Adding to the heartbreak, her younger brother was also inside the school during the shooting. Though he was physically unharmed, the trauma of witnessing such a terrifying event — and knowing his sister was critically injured — is something no child should ever experience.”

The campaign is now collecting funds to help pay for Sophia’s medical expenses in addition to trauma counselling for both children. Given that the family would incur lost wages while caring for the children, the fundraiser is also intended to support their efforts, alongside helping the family receive support services and therapy. The campaign is close to its intended target of $110,000.

More about Sophia Forchas and her family

According to The National Herald, the Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago, who is closely involved with the Forchas family, said that Sophia Forchas’ parents, Tom and Amy Forchas, are very engaged in their religious community. He said,

“They are very devout and faithful people, engaged in many ministries of the community.”

Incidentally, Sophia’s mother is a Pediatric Critical Care nurse who was not aware of the tragedy that struck her own child. The GoFundMe page set up to collect funds for the family stated,

“Her mother, a Pediatric Critical Care nurse, arrived at work to help during the tragedy, before knowing it was her children’s school that was attacked, and that her daughter was critically injured. Her parents are by her side, holding onto hope while also trying to support their son through the emotional aftermath.”

Metropolitan Nathanael also noted that more information should be available on Sophia’s health and recovery in the coming days. Noting that the young student was also very engaged in the community, Metropolitan Nathanael, as per The National Herald, added,

“Sophia was very active and energetic in the St. Mary’s parish.”

Metropolitan Nathanael would be holding a service for the benefit of Sophia and her family, and told The National Herald,

“I am on my way to Rochester and, God willing, tomorrow (Thursday) I will go to Minneapolis to see them and to hold a Paraklesis Service in the church.”

In addition to the 17 people injured during the tragic incident, 2 children aged 8 and 10 died, as per NBC News. Dr. Thomas Wyatt, who treated many victims of the shooting, informed reporters that 4 of 7 critically injured victims were operated upon, noted NBC News.