Sophia Forchas GoFundMe donations surge, inch closer to $1.250M target as Annunciation catholic school shooting survivor returns home

People leave flowers and other mementoes in front of Annunciation Catholic Church, a rapidly growing memorial to the victims of the shooting on August 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A gunman fired through the windows of the church while students were sitting in pews during a Catholic school Mass, killing two children and injuring at least 17 others. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sophia Forchas, one of the children injured during the mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on August 27, is returning home after being discharged from the hospital on October 23.

Forchas was shot in the head after a shooter opened fire while students of the school were offering morning mass, as per NBC News. The magic incident left two children dead.

Now, a GoFundMe fundraiser which was set up after Forchas was taken to the hospital to support her medical bills, has surged as news of the 12-year-old’s discharge broke.

The campaign has raised more than $1.18 million and is close to achieving its target donation of $1.250 million.

Around 100 people have donated in the last hour to the campaign.

Annunciation Catholic School shooting victim Sophia Forchas has returned to her school after a “miraculous” recovery, which her family attributes to “the intervention of our Lord Jesus Christ.”



Video: Annunciation Catholic School pic.twitter.com/pJCpirSdyj — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) October 23, 2025

Sophia Forchas’ parents provided an update on her health

Sophia Forchas was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition after she was shot. Her mother, a Pediatric Critical Care nurse had been working at the facility where Forchas was brought.

The 12-year-old’s brother was also at the present at the school during the shooting, but was not hurt.

According to the first update given by Forchas’ parents, she underwent emergency surgery. During the initially stages after the surgery, Forchas’ parents wrote that doctors told them their daughter was “on the brink of death.”

Eventually, she began showing signs of recovery. By the end of September, her parents wrote that Forchas had been “showing promising signs of neurological recovery.”

According to Twin Cities Pioneer Press, Forchas was shot in the brain’s left temporal lobe, damaging many blood vessels. A portion of her skull was removed to reduce the swelling in her brain.

In their most recent update, Forchas’ parents shared that their daughter was being discharged from the Gillette Children’s Hospital.

While writing on the campaign page, her parents said:

“Today marks one of the most extraordinary days of our lives! Our beloved daughter, Sophia, is coming home!! We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the remarkable medical professionals whose skill, compassion, and unwavering dedication brought us to this moment.”

After thanking Forchas’ medical team, her parents wrote that the 12-year-old continues to improve. They added:

“Sophia’s healing journey continues with outpatient therapy and the road to full recovery remains long. Yet, our hearts are filled with indescribable joy as we witness her speech improving daily, her personality shining through once more, and her ability to walk, swim, and even dribble a basketball.”

The grateful parents also expressed gratitude to all those around the globe who had been wishing for their daughter’s speedy recovery, and remarked,

“Each step she takes is a living testament to the boundless grace of God and the miraculous power of prayer. Those prayers came from family, friends, and countless souls around the world; many of whom have never met Sophia, yet lifted her spirit with unconditional love. Your prayers have been a wellspring of comfort, hope, and healing for our entire family. We are certain that God heard every single one.”

After Sophia Forchas was discharged from the hospital, the Mayor Jacob Frey shared that she was taken in a motorcade across the city to greet well-wishers, as per CNN.

Welcome home, Sophia. Minneapolis loves you. pic.twitter.com/WSokK68FE9 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) October 23, 2025

According to other visuals shared by KARE 11, Forchas could also be seen going to the Hennepin County Medical Center to greet staff who helped her.