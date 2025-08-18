"So so awful": Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser fans react to Bob and Joelle's dynamic

Bob Harper from Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser (Image via Getty)

Netflix's Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, which released on August 15, 2025, replayed Joelle Gwynn and trainer Bob Harper's heated altercation from season 7 of The Biggest Loser.

It brought both Joelle and Bob back together, allowing them to share their sides of the 2009 argument, sparking outrage among internet users.

Their exchange was recorded as one of the most shocking moments of the NBC show. 16 years later, Joelle still harbors a grudge against Bob for the way he treated her back then.

The explosive exchange escalated during a gym workout, when Bob instructed Joelle to run on the treadmill for more than 20 seconds.

No matter how much Joelle tried, she could not continue. Bob ultimately reached his breaking point and cursed at her.

Tempers flared, and their heated exchange turned into a full-blown shouting match.

As fans relived the drama on Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, they took to X to share their opinions, with one commenting:

"Omg the way Bob was talking to Joelle was so so awful. I cannot believe I used to watch this show. Holy Hell."

Joelle and Bob reflected on the past drama, as fans of Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser took sides in the conflict.

"The fact Bob doesn’t see how he talked to Joelee as wrong is crazy. I would have bashed his head in," a user reacted.

"F**k Bob genuinely. Anyone saying he didn't berate Joelle or that Joelle was at fault in anyway needs serious help. He is such an awful person. Even the way he talks about Carla is just so grosssssss. I love you Joelle," another commented.

"When Joelle said “F**k Bob Harper…and your little dog too.” I have never cheered more for someone. @MyTrainerBob YOU are the one with the “God complex," one person wrote.

"I’m with Joelle. Bob was trash, is trash and will always be trash. I’m so glad people are seeing right through his narcissistic behavior. I bet he thought going on that doc would make him look good since we all know Jillian is the devil. Wrong b***h," another shared.

Other viewers of Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser pointed fingers at Joelle's behavior, claiming she was not putting in the effort.

"Joelle wasn’t putting in the work, and you could feel her friend’s frustration. I get the trainers’ side, how do you coach someone who doesn’t want it? Bob did cross a line, but Joelle also has to own her part. Both things can be true," one netizen reacted.

"Joelle now you know, you used to quit a lot-I remember you were one of the most irritating contestants," one person wrote on X.

Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser: Joelle criticizes Bob for berating her on TV

In episode 2 of Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser, Bob and Joelle looked back on their heated argument, which started after the former instructed the contestants to run on the treadmill for 30 seconds.

Flashbacks from the episode showed Bob screaming, "Dig, Joelle!" as she struggled to keep up.

"What the f**k, Joelle? Every single time at 20 seconds. Every time! What is it?" he shouted.

As Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser star Joelle rewatched clips of the incident, she stated that she went "out of body."

Unable to tolerate Bob's berating behavior, she snapped back at him, screaming, "Shut up!"

However, it only enraged Bob, who asked her to quietly follow his instructions.

While reflecting on the altercation in the Netflix series, Joelle criticized Bob, calling him a "little country bumplin of a man."

Meanwhile, Bob defended himself, noting that the matter wasn't just about the treadmill but Joelle's lack of commitment.

"It wasn't one of my proudest moments," he admitted.

As for Joelle, she remembered the incident being "a very, very embarrassing" one. In her closing segment, she confessed that she did not care for Bob and added:

"F**k you, Bob Harper... oh, and your little dog too."

Stay tuned for more updates.