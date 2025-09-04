Snickers Unveils New Sauces Collection in Collaboration with Josh Allen (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Snickers is stepping outside the candy aisle with a surprising new move - the brand is now launching its first-ever line of dipping sauces in collaboration with NFL star Josh Allen. Known for keeping fans excited with limited-edition flavors, special-edition tastes, and old-school comebacks, Mars' well-known chocolate bar is now making a move into a new snack area.

After recent hits like Snickers Pecan and the return of Snickers Xtreme, this new launch shows a strong effort to give fans a fresh way to love the classic treat.

Snickers and Josh Allen launch game-day sauces from classic candy flavors

Snickers is not just for the candy rack now, but is also into the condiment game with a new trio of sauces developed alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. They have turned their classic blend of chocolate, caramel, and peanuts into three new party-ready sauces: Chocolate Barbecue, Caramel Buffalo, and Peanut Teriyaki.

Each sauce can be used in many ways - slathering, dipping, or drizzling over food like brisket, chicken wings, pizza, rice noodles, or even baked potatoes. The Chocolate Barbecue offers a smoky taste with a hint of cocoa at the end. The Caramel Buffalo mixes sweet heat with a vinegary-sour snap. The Peanut Teriyaki is rich and nutty, full of real peanuts.

However, packaging quirks aside - the bottles are not the best for thick sauces as some have said - the flavors have won over taste-testers, with the Peanut Teriyaki coming out on top. Odd as candy-inspired condiments may sound, this group has proved they are more than just for fun and could turn into a must-have for game day essentials.

Snickers teams up with an NFL MVP for limited-edition game-day sauces

Snickers is stepping into game day snacking with a new idea, all by joining hands with an NFL MVP to make a set of special sauces. Yet, these aren't like the candy twists we know. You won't find these new tastes in stores right now. They're part of a limited-edition collaboration, and you can get them only through an exclusive promotion.

Here's how to get the sauces at no cost – pick up a pack of Snickers Minis when it's halfway through the 1 p.m. ET NFL games on Sundays this September, starting this weekend. But remember, it's only while supplies last.

