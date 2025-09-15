SiriusXM extends collaboration with Andy Cohen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: SiriusXM host Andy Cohen takes part in SiriusXM's Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Just days after joining Howard Stern in a headline-making prank about his supposed radio exit, Andy Cohen has finalized a fresh agreement with SiriusXM. This new three-year pact ensures he will continue to lead the Radio Andy channel. He will also continue to host his morning show, Andy Cohen Live, every weekday, alongside co-host John Hill. This news also marks ten years since Andy Cohen first launched both the channel and the daily show.

Last week, Andy Cohen was on Howard Stern's show. It made many think he might be stepping away from his radio program, teasing that it could soon evolve into Andy 100. On Radio Andy, the Watch What Happens Live host talks about all, from how to raise kids to new Bravo news, and even takes live calls from fans.

Star guests and hit tunes keep Radio Andy buzzing

The channel features a dynamic lineup of contributors, like Hill, Jeff Lewis, Tinx, Bevy Smith, Dorinda Medley, Kiki Monique, Julia Cunningham, The Smith Sisters, and Sandra Bernhard. Over time, Cohen has had a lot of cool guests like Pamela Anderson, Robert De Niro, Sarah Jessica Parker, John Mayer, Nicole Kidman, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, the Jonas Brothers, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Snoop Dogg, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Colman Domingo, Jon Bon Jovi, Ralph Fiennes, Elton John, and so on.

Cohen is set to keep shaping the sound of his SiriusXM channel, Kiki Lounge, which sounds amazing. He offers his fans a wide range of music from stars like Madonna, U2, and the B-52s. The channel stands out for its mixed bag of songs, mixing old hits with cool new ones, making sure its fans stay for more new sounds.

Radio Andy marks 10 years with a live NYC anniversary broadcast

Radio Andy will celebrate its 10-year milestone with a live broadcast from its anniversary party in New York City this fall. Andy Cohen said he is thankful for his spot at SiriusXM, which has let him build a place for pop culture and stars he looks up to. He said (via DEADLINE):

"I feel incredibly lucky to have a home at SiriusXM that’s allowed me to build a destination for pop culture and fun, featuring talent that I love and admire. SiriusXM appreciates talent, and I appreciate them!"

SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer, Scott Greenstein, talked about how the channel has grown in these 10 years. He said Radio Andy has turned into a lively spot for fans who want bold, live, and direct fun. He also said how glad they are that Cohen will keep being a big part of SiriusXM's show list.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!