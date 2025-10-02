"Shouldn't have had a kid then": Netizens react to Wendy Ortiz claiming she's tired of being a mother and wants to start partying again

Wendy Ortiz claiming she's tired of being a mother and wants to start partying again

In a new live video, social media star Wendy Ortiz spoke about the challenges of being a mom. She said she is tired of taking care of her child and wants to return to her job and enjoy some fun times. Born on November 11, 2003, the 21-year-old has a daughter, Valentina, who was born in March 2023. Her words sparked a lot of discussion among her fans. Many were amazed by how openly she expressed her desire to step back from her motherly duties.

Wendy Ortiz shares candid thoughts on life as a mom and returning to social life

Wendy Ortiz, the well-known streamer, has recently shared her plans to step back into her life beyond motherhood. After dedicating her time entirely to parenting, she admitted feeling drained and in need of a break from her daily maternal duties. Eager to regain her personal freedom and work-life balance, Ortiz plans to resume socializing, attending parties, clubbing and streaming actively once again.

She said:

"I miss going out, to parties... so think I'm gonna start clubbing, start going out, start streaming... I think I've been a mother way too long... it's been like two months straight, me being a mom, I'm tired of it, I'm gonna start going out again every weekend..."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as her video started making rounds online, it sparked a wave of chatter across social media, with netizens quickly weighing in and sharing their reactions. The clip's rapid spread ignited widespread discussion, turning it into a trending topic almost overnight. Here are some reactions from fans:

"Shouldn't have had a kid then," a user commented.

"Imagine thinking parenting had a trial period," another user commented.

"Imagine her daughter in 10 years watching this video," a netizen expressed.

"Kid: 'Mom can we play?’ Wendy: 'Not now, I'm grinding ranked,'" another netizen commented.

"Motherhood has a no-refund, no exchange policy," another user commented.

"Please tell me she's just clip farming those POOR kids," a user wrote.

