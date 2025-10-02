"Shouldn't have had a kid then": Netizens react to Wendy Ortiz claiming she's tired of being a mother and wants to start partying again

In a new live video, social media star Wendy Ortiz spoke about the challenges of being a mom. She said she is tired of taking care of her child and wants to return to her job and enjoy some fun times. Born on November 11, 2003, the 21-year-old has a daughter, Valentina, who was born in March 2023. Her words sparked a lot of discussion among her fans. Many were amazed by how openly she expressed her desire to step back from her motherly duties.
Wendy Ortiz, the well-known streamer, has recently shared her plans to step back into her life beyond motherhood. After dedicating her time entirely to parenting, she admitted feeling drained and in need of a break from her daily maternal duties. Eager to regain her personal freedom and work-life balance, Ortiz plans to resume socializing, attending parties, clubbing and streaming actively once again.
She said:
"I miss going out, to parties... so think I'm gonna start clubbing, start going out, start streaming... I think I've been a mother way too long... it's been like two months straight, me being a mom, I'm tired of it, I'm gonna start going out again every weekend..."
As soon as her video started making rounds online, it sparked a wave of chatter across social media, with netizens quickly weighing in and sharing their reactions. The clip's rapid spread ignited widespread discussion, turning it into a trending topic almost overnight. Here are some reactions from fans:
"Shouldn't have had a kid then," a user commented.
"Imagine thinking parenting had a trial period," another user commented.
"Imagine her daughter in 10 years watching this video," a netizen expressed.
"Kid: 'Mom can we play?’ Wendy: 'Not now, I'm grinding ranked,'" another netizen commented.
"Motherhood has a no-refund, no exchange policy," another user commented.
"Please tell me she's just clip farming those POOR kids," a user wrote.
