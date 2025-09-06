"She's right on this one": Mixed reactions erupt as Pokimane addresses being called "narcissist" over photos from her brother's wedding

Pokimane's original post featured solo snaps of herself (Image via Getty)

Pokimane has recently replied to the criticism emerging from her latest Instagram post. Notably, it included glimpses from her brother’s wedding, and a majority of the photos featured Pokimane’s solo snaps where she was spotted posing in different backgrounds.

However, the YouTube personality included only one picture of the bride and groom, where they were kissing. Furthermore, the duo’s faces were not seen on camera.

The influencer eventually faced backlash from the general public, considering that the post did not emphasize her brother. Netizens also described the online streamer as narcissistic, following which she reshared the wedding post through X (formerly Twitter) on September 5, 2025, and wrote:

“i can’t believe how many people are upset that these photos are of me and not my brother lmao.”

Also known as Imane Anys, she addressed the reasons behind not sharing anything featuring her brother, as she stated:

“1) i don’t post photos of my family online 2) y’all will literally take any chance to call someone a narcissist 3) yes i do look good from the back lol.”

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post by Drama Alert on X to share their reactions to Pokimane’s response. A user was spotted supporting Anys, stating that people who are criticizing her should focus on themselves.

“She’s right on this one. Y’all need a life”, @sayarix_ wrote.

Similar responses continued, where one of the individuals stated that there are no issues if someone does not share family pictures on social media. Another person also made fun of the criticism that was emerging against Imane.

“If she doesn’t post pictures of her family, I don’t see the issue”, @VasBroughtToX wrote on X . “Imagine being mad at someone for not posting their family online [laughing emoji]”, @oddgirlsummer commented .

On the other hand, people also criticized Imane’s response, with a user claiming that she was trying to get attention by not adding her family snaps to the original post. An individual also alleged that Imane has a habit of portraying herself as a victim every month.

“Why post about it then? Whats the point other then to use HIS wedding to get HER attention, which is narcissistic. Her not posting her family is an excuse. She just wants attention, and doesn’t like the fact that its negative”, @RapperSaus stated on X . “Sh*t, it’s like every month she’s in the stupid controversy and every single one she’s still playing as a victim”, @_itzShayy said .

Pokimane has been criticized for her comments on another occasion

While Pokimane’s Instagram post created headlines due to the criticism against her, she had faced a similar situation earlier this year. A report by Complex on April 24, 2025, stated that it happened when she appeared during a streaming session in Paris.

Notably, Imane commented about the rich people during the stream, as she was heard saying:

“The wealth disparity is getting bad! We hate the rich.”

Imane’s name was also included in the Creators List of 2025, which was confirmed last month. Apart from her, other names have also managed to make it to the same list, such as Kai Cenat, Alix Earle, Sean Evans, Khabane Lame, and more.