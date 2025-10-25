Who is Foxie? All about streamer as she details scary experience of being stalked during streaming marathon

Foxie Pauses Van-A-Thon Following Safety Concerns (Image via X / @FoxieKT)

Foxie is a variety gamer, IRL streamer, and fitness enthusiast, according to her X account. She has 114K followers on Instagram, where she shares her travel experiences, gaming sessions, and personal routines with her audience.

Streamer Foxie has put their van-based event on hold after reporting a worrying safety issue. She mentioned facing unsettling incidents in Ocean Beach, saying someone had followed and watched them for a few days. Foxie explained that nothing like this had ever happened to her before.

The streamer shared how it left them feeling scared and unsure of what to do. Foxie pointed out that a person had been watching their streams and showing up near their van at night, which added to their safety concerns. She shared,

"I am so heartbroken right now. I have never had a situation like this happen to me before. I have been followed, but this time was different. This man was watching my streams and stalking me around town for the past few days. I am sick to my stomach thinking about if he was near my van while I've been sleeping at night. I'm never going to feel as at peace traveling solo again. Go to hell if you think this is even somewhat ok. I really don't know what to do now."

Foxie pauses van-a-thon citing safety concerns amid stalking incident

Right now, Foxie is staying with friends and said they are okay. They are taking some time to figure out their next steps before deciding whether to continue traveling or streaming.

"My biggest fear came true and I’ve been getting followed by someone for the past two days that I’ve been in Ocean Beach. I am safe with my friends right now, but trying to figure out what to do next. The streamathon will be paused until I get my bearings," she wrote.

In the announcement, Foxie emphasized how crucial it is to feel safe when traveling solo. The streamer mentioned the van-a-thon would stay on pause until they feel secure again. The creator also spoke out about bigger issues like stalking and online harassment, stating that such actions are not okay.

"Just wanted to say thank you all for the kind messages. I am safe, and planning my next moves. I have been in touch with a lot of friends today and everyone is in the loop on the current situation," she wrote om X.

Just wanted to say thank you all for the kind messages. I am safe, and planning my next moves. I have been in touch with a lot of friends today and everyone is in the loop on the current situation.



I knew I was taking a risk when I decided to do this. I never expected that the… — Foxie 🦊 🔜 TwitchCon SD 🏝️🚐 (@FoxieKT) October 25, 2025

By taking a break, Foxie is focusing on staying safe while figuring out what to do about future events.