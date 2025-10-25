Howard University shooting: At least 4 people shot with one in critical condition amid Homecoming celebrations

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: An entrance sign near the main gate at Howard University October 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Students have complained about mold and poor conditions in some dorm rooms and over 100 students have been staging a weeks-long protest to highlight the issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A tragic incident broke out during the homecoming weekend near Howard University on Friday, October 24, 2025. Five people, four adults and one teenager, were shot at near Georgia Avenue and Howard Place in Northwest D.C. According to authorities, as many descended on the campus for the event, the firing broke out and injured people.

According to the reports by The Guardian, one victim was in a critical condition while another one had sustained serious injuries. Witnesses revealed that shortly after the firing started, people began rushing to Georgia Ave. to a nearby McDonald's. As of now, it is unclear how many suspected gunmen were involved in the firing.

According to D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, the suspects were taken into custody. Law enforcement officials have also reportedly recovered three firearms near the crime scene. DC traffic police shared a tweet detailing the road closures due to the shooting. The tweet read,

"1 of 2, Attn: Shooting Investigation Road Closures (no vehicular or pedestrian traffic) until further notice. 2300-2500 Blocks of Georgia Ave NW, 700-800 Blocks of Barry Pl NW, 600 Block of Howard Pl NW, 2300 Block of 6th St NW."

In another tweet dating Friday, DC police confirmed that the scene had been secured.

As per reports, law enforcement officials responded to the crime scene at 8.23 pm local time on the 600 block of Howard Place.

According to Pamela Smith, none of the injured people were students at Howard University

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith confirmed that none of the injured individuals belonged to Howard University. As reported by WTOP News, it is still unclear as to what led to the shooting. According to Smith, law enforcement officials are trying to recover nearby surveillance footage to find more information about the shooting.

Pamela Smith further condemned the situation and claimed that people needed to put firearms down in the city. She further stated that people should focus more on the ongoing festivities and events. Smith said,

"Whether they're young people or adults with guns, we need folks to put these guns down in our city. What we do know is that this is Howard’s homecoming, and most of the homecoming festivities around our cities are joyous occasions for our families to come out and enjoy a good time."

She continued,

"We're not going to tolerate individuals coming into our cities with firearms and don't think for one second that we're not going to look for you and search for you and find you. And when we do, we will hold you accountable."

At the time of the shooting on Friday, just a block away, the institute was hosting a welcome reception for the alumni. The case is an ongoing investigation, and Smith has confirmed that the community is not vulnerable to any immediate threat related to the recent shooting.

The shooting near Howard University happened just about two weeks after a similar incident happened at the Mississippi homecoming football game. On October 11, a shooting broke out and ended up injuring as well as killing many. In the previous shooting, police had detained four suspects and charged them as well.

​