Shaun White and Nina Dobrev call off engagement after 5 years together

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Shaun White and Nina Dobrev attend the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Olympic gold medalist Shaun White, 39, and The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev, 36, have called off their engagement and ended their relationship after five years together.

According to PEOPLE, the parting was described as difficult, but a mutual choice rooted in care and respect. No words yet from their reps on the split.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White split after weeks of rumors

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White were sparking speculation about a potential split after a few key hints emerged lately. The actress came alone to the Eternity debut at the 2025 Toronto International Film Fest on Sept. 7 - and her engagement ring was nowhere in sight.

Adding to the gossip, Nina Dobrev has removed the engagement post that was pinned at the top of her Instagram since White's proposal in October 2024.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's romance blooms into a surprise NYC proposal

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's love story has been one of Hollywood's most closely followed romances. It's full of big red carpet events, fun posts on social media, and big moments. Their story began years after a casual first meeting, and it took years before they got together. Their bond got stronger during the tough pandemic times.

They have been there for each other through career highs and have often shared their everyday life glimpses with the world. The actress and the Olympic champion have built a bond that many fans love to see. Not long ago, White proposed to Dobrev at a low-key, intimate dinner in New York City.

