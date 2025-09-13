Who is Sean Astin? Lord of the Rings star elected SAG-AFTRA president after receiving over 79% of votes

Sean Astin Elected SAG-AFTRA National President with Overwhelming Majority (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Sean Astin, known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings movies and The Goonies, stepped into the role of national president of SAG-AFTRA. This union stands as the voice for over 160,000 actors, performers, and media professionals worldwide.

Sean Astin has been elected to become the President of SAG-AFTRA, the actor’s union. pic.twitter.com/50iqVrAJV0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 13, 2025

Astin claimed the position with a clear win during the recent election. He got over 79% of the total votes. From the official results, it is seen that he secured 16,143 votes as compared to his competitor, Chuck Slavin who got 4,228. After the victory, Astin put out a statement about how he will bring in optimism, creativity, and advocacy.

"Now is a time for optimism and creativity," Astin said. "I am thrilled that the members have allowed me to lead our storied organization out of this challenging moment and into a future defined by confidence, progress and fierce advocacy."

He expressed gratitude to the members for their support and also put forward congratulations to his running mate, Michelle Hurd, for her election as national secretary-treasurer.

Who is Sean Astin?

Sean Astin, an American actor and director, became the president of SAG-AFTRA. He has worked in Hollywood for years, mixing acting with directing and voice roles. He has appeared in famous TV shows like The Big Bang Theory, Supergirl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.

The actor earned a Screen Actors Guild Award and two Young Artist Awards. In 1994, he also got an Academy Award nomination as the director and producer of Kangaroo Court, a live-action short film.

Sean Astin takes over SAG-AFTRA leadership following Fran Drescher’s tenure

Sean Astin got elected after Fran Drescher finished her term as president. Back in August, Drescher supported Astin, pointing to his strong experience, honesty, and deep dedication to the union.

Astin announced his bid to lead the union in July. His campaign leaned on his many years with SAG-AFTRA, where he worked on five different negotiating committees as well as several national and local Los Angeles ones. This hands-on involvement gave him a solid background in solving issues that performers and union members face.

Astin will lead the union as president until 2027. During this time, he will manage union policies, handle contract talks, and push for members' interests.