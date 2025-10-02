Sea Port recalls frozen shrimp: Reason, states affected, and more explored

Sea Port Recalls Frozen Shrimp Over Potential Cs-137 Contamination (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Sea Port Products Corp, a company located in Kirkland, Washington, has voluntarily recalled a small amount of the Sea Port brand Frozen Raw Easy Peel White Shrimp, Jumbo 16/20 count per pound. The affected products might be prepared, packed, or stored under circumstances that may lead to contamination with cesium-137 (Cs-137), an artificial radioactive isotope.

Sea Port Products Corp is Recalling Raw Frozen Easy Peel White Shrimp Because Product May Have Become Contaminated with Cesium-137 (Cs-137) https://t.co/dd3S2An4ze pic.twitter.com/4RZzmckpI2 — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) October 1, 2025

The company stressed that it was a precautionary measure. Between July 10 and September 22, 2025, the impacted shrimp was sold in small quantities to select retailers in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and American Samoa.

Consumers have also been advised to empty home freezers to see whether they have been affected by any product. This recall coincides with an ongoing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigation into reports of Cs-137 detected in shipping containers and frozen shrimp associated with the Indonesian processor PT. Although there are no contaminated products that have so far been introduced in the U.S. business, the FDA has collaborated with distributors and retailers to recall their products on a precautionary basis.

The agency also put the supplier on import alert, where the supplier would not ship any more of their products until the safety concerns are addressed.

Safety guidelines and consumer instructions for recalled shrimp

Cesium-137 is found at low concentrations in the environment, although with prolonged and frequent exposure, high dose levels may ruin DNA and contribute to cancer. As a result of these health issues, the FDA cautions against eating potentially contaminated shrimp, despite the fact that no illnesses related to it have been reported.

Consumers who have the recalled shrimp have been advised not to consume the foodstuff. Either it should be refunded to the retailer or disposed of safely. For questions, Sea Port Products can be contacted during business hours, and customers are advised to keep receipts or take a photo of the package and lot codes for refund purposes. Other measures that can be taken are to audit home freezers to ensure the product brand, size, and lot codes are correct, to select retailers who publish recalling information, and to subscribe to the FDA recall notification to be updated on new information.

In case of contamination, consumers are advised to segregate the shrimp, clean up surfaces that came into contact with the product, and keep an eye on FDA releases on whether it is expanded or if there are additional brand warnings.