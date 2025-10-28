Scott Jennings cheekily tells Lawrence O’Donnell he does "not have time to save your show" after MSNBC anchor calls him the "JD Vance of CNN"

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Lawrence O'Donnell speaks during the "Politics Present and Past" panel during the BookExpo 2017 at Javits Center on June 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

After Lawrence O'Donnell accused Scott Jennings of being a lying supporter of Donald Trump in the latest episode of his MSNBC show, the latter slammed him by retweeting the clip and writing:

"No, Lawrence, I do not have time to save your show."

No, Lawrence, I do not have time to save your show. https://t.co/IHitdjp57O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 28, 2025

In the retweeted clip, O'Donnell seemed visibly upset over the fact that Jennings was being paid well by CNN, saying:

"And now CNN eagerly pays a Trump supporter to lie every day and night for Donald Trump. CNN did this during the first Trump presidential campaign and presidency... but the CNN regime then realized that was a mistake... They stopped paying for lies."

Lawrence then went on to point out that after a brief period of staying impartial politically, CNN returned to its old ways after a change in leadership, saying:

"But then CNN got a new head. The head of CNN for the last three years, hired by the Trump supporting owner and operator, is an Englishman, who thinks paying Scott Jennings to lie about Donald Trump is money very well-spent."

The host's indirect reference points towards Mark Thompson, a British-American media executive who joined the network as its CEO two years ago. Before CNN, Thompson was president and CEO of The New York Times.

Then, calling Jennings "a rabid, lying Trump supporter," O'Donnell pointed out that the conservative commentator wasn't always like that.

In the beginning of his career, Jennings was "capable of criticizing" some of the extreme approaches taken by the president, the host believed. He continued:

"But Scott Jennings figured out where the money is, and how he could get his own podcast, and decided to become the JD Vance of CNN."

Further criticizing Jennings' CNN show, O'Donnell said that it had the same time slot on CNN as his own show on MSNBC, but drew half its audience "on a good night".

CBS News is reportedly attempting to poach Scott Jennings​

🚨 JUST IN: CBS News is seeking to poach SCOTT JENNINGS from CNN, per New York Post



Scott is a ratings machine & CNN would be TOAST! pic.twitter.com/5H4oGruQJr — RightLine (@RightLineNews) October 27, 2025

Lawrence O'Donnell's blatant contempt for Scott Jennings comes as the CNN commentator is in talks of being poached by CBS News.

The whispers of the move first kicked off when Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief at CBS, invited Jennings for a meeting at the network's New York headquarters last week. Per Daily Beast, since Jennings is not a full-time employee at CNN, he is free to meet with other networks.

Before Jennings, Weiss also approached Bret Baier from Fox News to join CBS's Evening News as an anchor. In the wake of John Dickerson announcing his exit from the program by the end of 2025, the possibility of Baier replacing him appears even stronger.

