Sabrina Carpenter to Sonic The Hedgehog: Every celebrity who supported Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Taylor Swift shared her engagement photos with fiancé Travis Kelce, on Instagram, on Tuesday, August 26. The news did not just shock fans, but also several stars and well-known personalities including Sabrina Carpenter and Cardi B. While some of them simply liked the photos, other celebrities particularly wished the couple.

Sharp-eyed netizens spotted the following celebrities dropping a like on Travis and Taylor's engagement photos. The list includes Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, Lorde, Karlie Kloss, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Demi Lovato, Rachel Zegler, Julia Roberts, Alyson Hannigan, Gracie Abrams, Addison Rae, Ava Max, Aaron Dessner, Camila Cabello, and Maisie Peters.

Some other celebrities who reportedly liked the Instagram post include Gigi Hadid, Tata McRae, Selena Gomez, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Nina Dobrev, Travis Scott, Reese Witherspoon, Simone Biles, and Sophie Turner. Meanwhile, a number of stars posted tributes and wishes to the couple, including celebrities like Avril Lavigne, Lovely Peaches, Caitlin Clark, Cara Delevingne, Charlie Puth, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

The news about the engagement surfaced weeks after the pop singer announced her next album The Life Of A Showgirl, on Travis Kelce's podcast. The photos captured the couple embracing each other, with both the singer and the athlete wearing Polo Ralph Lauren outfits.

Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce revealed that the athlete proposed to Taylor Swift about two weeks back

While the news and photos about the proposal surfaced only on Tuesday, the event reportedly took place about two weeks back. The same was confirmed by Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce. Ed exclusively spoke about the same during a conversation with News 5. Ed Kelce said,

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago. He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event."

He further said that he had suggested Travis to choose any venue for the proposal to make it special. He even said that Scott Swift, Taylor Swift's dad, also said the same thing. Ed additionally said,

"And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

The proposal finally took place at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Ed said that Travis and Taylor were about to go out for dinner when he asked her to have a glass of wine before going down on his knee. The proposal reportedly took place when Ed Kelce was at a Philadelphia Eagles practice, according to reports by News 5.

Ed added that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce FaceTimed them while he was at the practice. According to Ed Kelce, he was aware of Travis' plan of proposing to Taylor months before it actually happened a few weeks back.

Fans have flooded social media platforms with wishes to the couple.