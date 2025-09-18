Rumors of Howard Stern's cancellation resurface as netizens club him with the fates of Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert's shows

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 12: Howard Stern attends the 2025 North Shore Animal League America Celebration of Rescue at Tribeca 360 on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, ABC announced that Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show was being "preempted indefinitely" from the network.

The sudden cancellation - which was a result of Kimmel's controversial comment about Charlie Kirk's shooting - has led to the rumors of Howard Stern's show being canceled.

Netizens have tweeted about Stern's exit from late-night show on X as if it has already happened.

"Jimmy Kimmel could have learned from Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern. Instead... he chose to be worse than them," - commented an X user.

"Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern, and Stephen Colbert are all gone? Everyone thinks that this is attack on comedy. It isn't. They haven't been funny in a long time. All of their content was woke progressive crap. Maybe we shouldn't have gotten rid of the actual comics," - wrote another.

"Hey now that both have been canceled Howard Stern and Jimmy Kimmel can hang out and paint each other's faces black," - added a third one.

"Maybe now Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern and Stephen Colbert could start a female version of the The View," - replied a fourth netizen.

"Howard Stern, Stephen Colbert, and now Jimmy Kimmel? Is the country finally healing?" - questioned a fifth one.

"Now that Jimmy Kimmel is cancelled and Howard Stern is "retiring," they can finally go to the hamptons and walk on the beach and obsess about Donald Trump and Covid," - commented a sixth one.

However, despite the rumors, The Howard Stern Show is has not been cancelled and is still continuing to be broadcast on SiriusXM.

According to Variety, these rumors were feuled by Stern himself, especially after he pulled the stunt of pretending that Andy Cohen was replacing his slot on the channel earlier this month.

On the September 8 episode of his show, Stern made it clear that he was "very happy at Sirius". He added:

"Here’s the truth: SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future. They’ve approached me, they’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic. We’ve been talking."

However, despite his positive comments about the channel, there has been no news of a new contract signed by Stern with SiriusXM. His current contract, which was last renewed in 2020, will expire by the end of this year.

​ This is what Jimmy Kimmel said about Charlie Kirk

Jimmy Kimmel’s full comments on Charlie Kirk which led to his show being taken off air indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Ctg7LL8HWL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2025

The news of Jimmy Kimmel's show being pulled off from ABC has made headlines. But the reason behind this sudden and unforeseen decision is rooted in the remark Kimmel made in his opening monologue on Monday night (September 15).

Here's what Kimmel said about Charlie Kirk's killing:

"The Maga gang [is] desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

For the unversed, Kirk was shot last week (on September 10) while interacting with students at the Utah Valley University campus. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah native, has been identified as his shooter and taken into custody. Robinson faces a death penalty if convicted of the charges pressed on him.