“Separate the creator from the creation”: Raven-Symoné claims Bill Cosby’s impact changed America despite his fall due to sexual assault controversy

Raven-Symoné shared her thoughts about working alongside Bill Cosby and how she views his role in TV history in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against him. While appearing on the Hate to Break It to Ya podcast, she talked about the challenge of separating Cosby’s influence on the entertainment world from his personal actions.

“Separate the creator from the creation,” Symoné said during the interview. “And that’s just where I live. The creation changed America. Changed television.”

She continued, acknowledging the serious allegations against her former co-star while maintaining that both aspects of his life can be recognized.

“He’s also been accused of some horrific things,” Symoné added. “That does not excuse, but that’s his personal [life]. So personally, keep that there, and then business-wise, know what he did there as well. Like you said, both can live, and I think our culture is right to… don’t do wrong. Don’t do wrong personally. You just can’t do wrong.”

The legacy of The Cosby Show and the controversy surrounding its star

Her words have led to new debates on the way individuals should strike a balance between appreciating the achievements of great people and their own misdeeds.

Symoné played Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show from 1989 until the series ended in 1992. The hit sitcom, which Bill Cosby created back in 1984, became a groundbreaking show on American TV.

It spotlighted a successful Black family and ran for eight seasons with 197 episodes. The series won six Emmy Awards and is often recognized for changing the way family-focused shows were portrayed.

Cosby's public reputation shifted after numerous sexual assault allegations emerged. These claims, which gained public attention in 2014, resulted in several court cases.

In 2018, a court found him guilty of three felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, sentencing him to three to 10 years in prison.

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania overturned his conviction in 2021 due to a previous deal with a prosecutor. This agreement had promised him immunity from criminal charges in return for his testimony in a civil case.