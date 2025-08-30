“I don’t speak on the dead”: QC P responds to Young Thug allegedly calling him a rat in leaked prison call

The Quality Control CEO addresses viral audio and firmly rejects accusations tied to street politics.

In recent days, an alleged leaked prison call in which Young Thug reportedly labels QC P a “rat” has stirred the hip-hop community. The secondary keyword appears here for context. The conversation, believed to be between the incarcerated rapper and QC P’s artist Lil Baby, has emerged online and rapidly spread through social media, prompting QC P to break his usual silence.

As the head of Quality Control and a central figure behind Lil Baby’s career, QC P’s response carries weight. In his statement, QC P pushes back without resorting to personal attacks as he declared, “I don’t speak on the dead”. This spat highlights larger tensions where personal legacy, loyalty, and public perception collide in the world of Atlanta rap.

QC P addresses the leaked prison call, labels of rat, and his own stance

At the heart of this controversy lies a recording of a leaked prison call in which Young Thug allegedly accuses QC P of being a rat and suggests that Lil Baby distance himself from QC. The audio has been circulating widely across platforms, fueling speculation about old wounds and power dynamics within the Atlanta rap scene.

QC P took to his Instagram Story to set the record straight. He called out Young Thug and Peewee Roscoe for attempting to push a “rat narrative” against him, writing,

“Imagine some broke a- rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my n****as that I love”.

He went on to assert his identity beyond urban myths:

“I’m not no street na. I’m a tax-paying citizen that’s running a business and taking care of my family. All the street nas is broke, dead [or] in jail. Why do y’all continue to glorify this st? Streets been dead. Y’all n*as gave the city a bad name.”

QC P emphasized he has never participated in legal testimony or jailhouse snitching:

“I ain’t never been in no court room on no na, sat in a interrogation room running nas names.”

He concluded with the line that has now become the article’s headline:

“I don’t speak on the dead so I don’t care enough to explain the situation.”

Broader context and significance

QC P’s remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny of Young Thug, who himself has been accused of snitching in earlier leaked interrogation footage. The tensions include not just accusations but questions about credibility, power, and alliance.

By invoking the reality of being a tax-paying businessman and dismissing the “rat” label, QC P reframes the issue as less about street credentials and more about professional reputation. His refusal to engage further, “I don’t speak on the dead” offers a sharp contrast to provocations, positioning himself as measured and grounded.