“We determine who is family or not”- Ralo reacts to Young Thug calling QC P a rat

Ralo shared his responses in a video which was included in his new social media post (Image via Getty)

Ralo has recently responded to Young Thug, who described QC P as a rat. Notably, Thug was heard using the word in an alleged call between him and Lil Baby that ended up being leaked, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop on August 30, 2025.

Ralo took to his Instagram handle the same day to share a video with a caption. He said that an individual attempting to bring differences in a family is worse than someone who goes against the family. Ralo also wrote:



“Good music don’t make no nicca a made man. It’s all about the work that we put in these streets for the family. Our loyalty is for the family and we determine who is family or not!!”









As he appeared in the video, Ralo was spotted in a white outfit wearing a chain. He said in the clip that he would never do anything against his family, and he will try getting involved in problems with anyone helping him to “feed the family.”

He further stated:



“The only way we cut a motherfu**er off is if they go against the family. Because after God family is everything ni**a. If the world go against them, I stand with them. Long as our kids good, our bills good, and our b**ch look good. That’s the only thing that matter. We going to live and we going to die for that sh*t ni**a.”



Ralo said that in case his family did something wrong, it had to be forgiven because he wouldn’t go against them. He ended by saying:



“It’s all about family ni**a. Fu** what you talking about.”



QC P has already responded to Young Thug’s rat comment

While Ralo has replied to Young Thug’s comment on QC P, the rapper has previously claimed in a conversation with DJ Akademiks this month that Ralo was reportedly trying to create a situation where everyone from Atlanta would confront each other.

As mentioned, QC P was called a “rat” by Young Thug in an alleged leaked call. Shortly before Ralo responded to Thug’s claim, QC additionally shared some statements through his Instagram Story, dismissing the snitching allegations made by Thug against him.

A few glimpses of the statements were even posted by DJ Akademiks.

QC called himself a “tax paying citizen”, adding that he is taking care of his family by operating a business. He further stated:



“Imagine some broke a** rats like @thuggerthugger1 and PeeWeeRatScoe trying to run a rat narrative on me and all my ni**as that I love running with these hoe a** ni**as knowing how these ni**as talk about me. Im gone say this for the last time.”



QC seemingly referred to Atlanta by saying that the city’s reputation is getting damaged, adding that all the “street ni**as” are now in prison or dead. He ended by writing:



“And by the way I ain’t never been in no court room on no ni**a, sat in a interrogation room running ni**as names. And I don’t speak on the dead so I don’t care enough to explain the situation. Yall boys the police. Y’all ni**as mad cause yall not me.”



As of this writing, Young Thug has not responded to QC’s statement or the latest video shared by Ralo on social media.