Puerto Rican journalist claims Bad Bunny facing credible death threat

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 15: Bad Bunny performs onstage during night two during his "Most Wanted" tour at State Farm Arena on May 15, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny is reportedly in real danger and facing a "true death threat." Jay Fonseca, a solo journalist and former Telemundo reporter, said the threat came through the web, making people worry for the singer's safety. This news has made both fans and law enforcement more aware, showing the risks that famous people often face in today's online world.

Armed suspect reportedly linked to threat against Bad Bunny; FBI present at shows

Officials have also allegedly traced down a suspect who reportedly threatened Bad Bunny when he was on vacation in Puerto Rico, with TMZ claiming that the suspect might have been armed.

The federal officials, including the FBI, were present at the shows, according to the same outlet, but it is not clear whether the federal officials were checking the whole residency or just certain performances. The time of the alleged threat is also unclear, and it is not verified whether the person has been arrested.

Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency ends amid safety concerns and immigration debates

Bad Bunny, who has done 31 shows since mid-July, with the residency concluding on September 20, has provoked a discussion among the population over the last few months. The artist himself had earlier stated that he was not going to perform in the U.S., claiming that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would target concert attendees under the Trump Administration's immigration policies.

His Puerto Rican home, which attracted huge crowds, is now under increased criticism due to these safety issues, not only due to the cultural influence of the artist, but also due to the escalating tensions over immigration enforcement in the United States.

