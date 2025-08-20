President Trump proclaims Smithsonian Museums are 'out of control', announces his attorneys are 'combing through' the exhibits

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a step in his campaign against cultural institutions, criticizing museums promoting "woke" content. He took to Truth Social to accuse the museums of being "out of control" for spotlighting difficult chapters of American history, according to a report by People.

As per a CNBC report, he also spoke about instructing his lawyers to take legal steps to curb the content, mirroring procedures from a common playbook his team is using against colleges and universities.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump singled out the Smithsonian Institution, which he had already discussed through an executive order issued earlier in March.

A look at Donald Trump's social media post targeting the Smithsonian Museums

On the morning of August 19, 2025, the President wrote,

"The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of 'WOKE.'"

Shedding light on Smithsonian Museums, he further noted,

"The Smithsonian is OUT OF CONTROL, where everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future."

According to CNBC, Senior Staff Secretary Lindsey Halligan, Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley, and Budget Director Russell Vought stated their actions stemmed from the President's executive order directing the removal of "improper ideology" from Smithsonian sites.

In March, Donald Trump moved to assert power over the Smithsonian Museums' messaging, as per People. On August 12, a letter from his administration sent to Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III elaborated on the objective of the internal review process. According to reports, it aimed to focus on exhibits "celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions."

As the outlet confirmed, the order required eight Smithsonian museums to undergo an evaluation of internal communications, visitor feedback, exhibit materials, and partnerships as part of a broad review.

These museums must revise displays, make necessary adjustments, and remove "divisive or ideologically driven language with unifying, historically accurate, and constructive descriptions across placards, wall didactics, digital displays, and other public-facing materials" within a span of 120 days of receiving the official letter.

The review applies to the National Museum of American History, the National Museum of Natural History, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the National Museum of the American Indian, as CNBC confirmed.

In response, the Smithsonian stated that it would accept and would work with the White House, Congress, and the Board of Regents, noting the members "will continue to collaborate constructively with the White House, Congress, and our governing Board of Regents."