Pawn Shop Raid Leads to Arrest in Macklemore Home Invasion Case

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Macklemore performs onstage at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2016 on December 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/DCNYRE2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Police in Washington have caught a man linked to the June 7 break-in at Macklemore's house. This event has revealed a significant web of celebrity thefts. Officials confirmed that 29-year-old Patrick Maisonet was taken into custody after a two-month investigation into many thefts around that place.

This arrest also led investigators to a pawn shop. At the shop, they found a lot of things that were said to be stolen, worth a lot of money. Cops are assuming that these items were from well-known people, like former Seahawks star Richard Sherman.

Police say Patrick Maisonet is linked to a violent burglary at Macklemore's Capitol Hill home

A pawn shop owner in Seattle has been taken into custody on suspicion of dealing in stolen items, linked to a violent break-in at Macklemore's place on Capitol Hill in the summer. The famous rapper wasn't there at the time in June. A nanny was there in his house. She was attacked by two men with bear spray and was restrained while caring for her three young kids.

But somehow she escaped by biting the 'shorter' suspect's hand. She ran to a nearby house to ask for help. The nanny later revealed that there were two men - a shorter one and a taller one.

The intruders went through the main bedroom and took jewelry, watches, and shoes. Later on, the police identified the suspect as Maisonet, who, the prosecutors say, had already been looking for him after he reportedly cut off his ankle monitor during home detention time for a 2023 home break-in case.

Patrick Maisonet's arrest follows Earl Riley's burglary case, sparking questions about possible links

Authorities confirmed the arrest of Maisonet just one day after law enforcement in Washington shared that they had Earl Riley in custody for breaking into the homes of sports players, like Seattle Mariners' big-name Julio Rodriguez.

Even though it's not yet clear if Maisonet and Riley are connected, the fact that both were picked up around the same time has made more people look closely at the case that is still going on.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!