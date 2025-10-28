Netflix and AMC are burying the hatchet with the release of K-Pop Demon Hunter, Stranger Things, and more

A scene from KPop Demon Hunters (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

AMC has reportedly agreed to screen the Netflix original film KPop Demon Hunters in 300 theaters during the Halloween weekend. This collaboration marks a significant shift in how streaming and theatrical exhibition intersect, especially as the two companies have long been at odds due to disagreements over exclusive theatrical windows.

Netflix had originally released the film in theaters back in August, and at the time, AMC was the only major exhibitor that did not play the film. However, the financial success of the animated film is likely to have encouraged AMC to change its tune the second time around.

Movie theaters are seeking to boost revenue amid post-pandemic box office declines, and streaming services such as Netflix occasionally opt for theatrical releases not only for profits, but also as a marketing ploy to reach a wider audience and reignite fan engagement. To that end, the streaming giant has announced that the series finale of one of its most popular IPs, Stranger Things, will be played in AMC theaters simultaneously with its premiere on the streaming platform on New Year’s Eve.

How do Netflix and AMC benefit from the partnership?



It’s your time to sing along! KPOP Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event is back on the big screen 10/31-11/1 at #AMCTheatres, get your tickets today: https://t.co/3wFCbYUcXm pic.twitter.com/lBCEZgWL5A — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 17, 2025

The partnership between Netflix and AMC has been out of character for both companies. Historically, AMC had only featured one Netflix release - Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion in 2022. Unlike Amazon MGM, which is committed to releasing at least 15 movies every year in theaters, Netflix only seeks limited release of chosen films to qualify them for award nominations.

While Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has claimed that going to the cinemas to watch films together is an outdated idea, Netflix and AMC both stand to gain significantly from their change in tune. For Netflix, the collaboration provides an opportunity to expand its theatrical footprint and enhance the visibility of its original content, such as KPop Demon Hunters and the upcoming Stranger Things finale.

By showcasing select titles in AMC theaters, Netflix can generate buzz, strengthen its cultural impact, and draw new subscribers back to the streaming platform. The theatrical releases act as marketing tools that excite fanbases and extend the reach of popular franchises, all while maintaining Netflix’s streaming-first strategy.

The realization is likely to have come for the streaming giant after it lost projects such as Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights to Warner Bros, and the Duffer Brothers, who created Stranger Things, signed a contract with Paramount back in August 2025.

For AMC, the partnership offers much-needed financial relief amid declining box office revenues. Hosting Netflix titles attracts larger audiences and boosts sales during slow seasons. Additionally, AMC benefits from more flexible terms, as Netflix allows exhibitors to decide how long and when to screen the films—unlike traditional studios.

This mutually beneficial arrangement allows Netflix to re-engage with theatrical audiences while providing AMC with new, crowd-pleasing content to fill theater schedules and generate additional revenue.



