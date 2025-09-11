Middle Tennessee State University fires assistant dean over Charlie Kirk murder comments

Middle Tennessee State University terminated an employ for making insensitive remarks on social media about Charlie Kirk's death (Image via Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) employee was fired for making insensitive remarks about Charlie Kirk’s demise.

An associate dean at the institute, identified as Laura Sosh-Lightsy, posted on Facebook about having zero sympathy for the late conservative activist. While her account is currently unavailable, the screenshots of the FB posts later surfaced across social media, with many calling for her termination.

After the posts went viral, Sidney A. McPhee, president of MTSU, issued a statement condemning the comments made by the associate dean. McPhee said:

“An MTSU employee today offered inappropriate and callous comments on social media concerning the horrific and tragic murder of Charlie Kirk.”

The President distanced Middle Tennessee State University from the controversial remarks made by the employee:

“The comments by this employee, who worked in a position of trust directly with students, were inconsistent with our values and have undermined the university’s credibility and reputation with our students, faculty, staff and the community at large.”

McPhee announced that the employee was fired effective immediately. He extended condolences to Charlie Kirk’s family on behalf of MTSU.

The Middle Tennessee State University associate dean made multiple controversial remarks after Charlie Kirk’s death

Laura Sosh-Lightsy, who MTSU recently terminated due to her insensitive remarks on the killing of the Turning Point USA founder. The former associate dean of the university seemingly deactivated her Facebook profile after her posts went viral. However, the Arlington GOP chairman, Matthew Hurtt, reposted the screenshots of her comments.

In one of the posts, Sosh-Lightsy reportedly wrote:

“Looks like ol’ Charlie spoke his fate into existence. Hate begets hate. ZERO sympathy.”

In another post, she shared a picture with a message that read:

“I’m not celebrating the loss of Charlie Kirk’s life. Violence is not the answer. I am celebrating the loss of his message of violence, in an increasingly violent world, which is partially because of him.”

In the caption, Sosh-Lightsy reiterated her original comments and asserted that she still didn’t have sympathy for Kirk. The former Middle Tennessee State University employee commented:

“You get back what you put into the world tenfold.”

This person should be ashamed of her post. She should be removed from her position at @MTSU. https://t.co/IxvPUn6qvQ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 11, 2025

Matthew Hurtt’s posts garnered the attention of many X users, including Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senator from Tennessee. She quoted the Arlington GOP chairman’s tweet and called for the termination of the MTSU associate dean.

For those unaware, Laura Sosh-Lightsy was employed by Middle Tennessee State University’s Office of Student Care and Conduct. According to the institution’s website, she joined MTSU in June 2004.

Sosh-Lightsy is an alumnus of Western Kentucky University, where she earned her BA in English Literature and MA in Student Affairs. Before working at MTSU, Laura had experience working at Texas A&M University and Western Kentucky University.