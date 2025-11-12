After Steve Baker's J6 pipe bomber report, Thomas Massie claims a whistleblower came forward to allege FBI cover-up in the controversial case

FBI agents visit the site of the Oklahoma City bombing. On April 19, 1995, a fuel-and-fertilizer truck bomb exploded in front of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people. Timothy McVeigh, convicted on first-degree murder charges for the worst terror attack on US soil at that time, was scheduled to be executed on June 11, 2001. (Photo by © Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The dust hasn’t settled yet after journalist Steve Baker published a bombshell, albeit unconfirmed report on the identity of the January 6 pipe-bomb suspect, and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie has further released receipts to suggest there is an FBI cover-up involved in the case.

What did Thomas Massie tweet?



On Nov. 12, Massie tweeted, “Based on my questioning of witnesses, reporting by Steve Baker & others, and this new 11 pg whistleblower disclosure, I believe management at FBI has been covering up, or has been grossly incompetent.” He also tagged FBI Director Kash Patel, demanding answers.

Attached to his tweet was the screenshot of a letter dated Nov. 10, which was partly redacted to protect the identity of the sender and the whistleblower. It said that the whistleblower “believes that there was gross misconduct and/or fraud in the January 6th U.S. Capital pipe bombing case and is providing this information to show that after FBI agents came within yards of the person who has been identified as the likely pipe bomber, the FBI surveillance team agents were ordered to cease their investigation, denied permission to conduct at least one logical interview, immediately removed from the surveillance, and reassigned to do general leads work.”

Massie's post was retweeted by Baker, who published a report on Blaze News on Nov. 8, where he identified the J6 pipe bomber as former Capitol Police officer Shauni Kerkhoff.

Who is Shauni Kerkhoff?

The report, which sparked widespread debate on the internet, stated that Kerkhoff's gait was a "94-98% match to the unique stride" of the suspect. It is important to note that neither the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) nor the FBI nor any other law enforcement agencies have identified Kerkhoff as the suspect. The report said that the investigation conducted to reach this conclusion was “confirmed by several intelligence sources,” without naming any of them. Snopes has not been able to verify Baker’s report.

According to Baker’s report, Kerkhoff served as a Capitol Police officer for 4 and a half years. After she left the department in 2021, she reportedly joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Liz Lyons, a CIA spokeswoman, confirmed to Blaze News that Kerkhoff worked in campus security.

The report also stated that Blaze News editor-in-chief Christopher Bedford was pulled over by the police when he stopped near Kerkhoff’s residence in Alexandria, Virginia, which likely means that it was under surveillance.

What the FBI has said regarding the J6 pipe bomb case

The FBI has remained unfazed by Baker’s report so far and has maintained that they are making progress in identifying the suspect who placed pipe bombs near the DNC and RNC offices in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, four years ago. On Nov. 11, YouTuber Benny Johnson posted an interview with DOJ Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, who claimed to have spoken to Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino over the case.



Martin claimed Bongino told him regarding the J6 bomb case: “We are in this completely. It's not off the radar.” Martin also added, “I know we are making progress in ways that people can't see yet. I know because I'm in that… We got the right people in the right places.”